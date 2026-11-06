DBN Gogo, DJ Lag and more to headline 6th YX26 Experience at Constitution Hill

The annual event, hosted by Nedbank's YouthX platform, will return to Constitution Hill in Johannesburg later this month.

DBN Gogo, DJ Lag and Darque are among the performers set to headline the sixth edition of the YX26 Experience.

The annual event, hosted by Nedbank’s YouthX platform, will return to Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

This year, the event will run under the theme “Giving the Youth the Keys to Grow”. The theme focuses on creating opportunities for young people to develop their skills, showcase their talents and take steps towards achieving their goals.

2026 YX26 Experience line-up

Mdu aka TRP and Big Baller CEO are also part of the entertainment line-up. Lula Odiba and Amahle “Jaxx” Jaxa will host the event.

Beyond the entertainment programme, the event will feature MoveUp sessions with industry leaders and changemakers.

The sessions are designed to give young people an opportunity to gain practical insights and learn from professionals across different industries.

The event will also feature a marketplace showcasing YouthX alumni, youth-led businesses and emerging entrepreneurs.

Nedbank’s Head of Group Sponsorships and Events, Elwin Smith, said the platform aims to make opportunities more accessible to young people.

“Every young person has a dream, but having the talent and ambition to pursue it is only part of the journey. Sometimes what makes the difference is having someone open a door, provide a platform or believe in what you can achieve,” he said.

“Through YouthX, Nedbank wants to help make those opportunities more accessible, creating spaces where young people can move from imagining what is possible to showing the world what they can do.”

The event will also feature the YouthX Awards, which recognise young people making a difference in their communities, industries and the broader economy.

Young entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to showcase their businesses, connect with potential customers and share their stories.

The programme will also include collaborations with emerging youth-led platforms, including French for New.