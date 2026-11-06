‘A celebration of love and the connections people share’: Nia Pearl on ‘Murhandziwa’

The 'Shela' vocalist has joined forces with Goon Flavour in a new single

Amapiano vocalist Nia Pearl has joined forces with Goon Flavour in a new single, Murhandziwa.

Released on Friday, 6 November, Murhandziwa blends soulful Amapiano with Lekompo.

The song was released ahead of Nia Pearl’s debut album, scheduled for January 2027.

Collaboration with Goon Flavour

Nia Pearl said the collaboration allowed her to experiment with different sounds while bringing together Lekompo’s energy and Amapiano’s soulful elements.

“Lekompo has such a beautiful energy and character, while soulful Amapiano gives you room to express emotion and tell a story. Bringing the two together felt like a natural and exciting opportunity to create something that is both vibrant and soulful,” she said.

The singer said Murhandziwa is a celebration of love and the connections people share.

“I want couples to make memories to it, for it to find its way onto wedding playlists, at family celebrations and in those special moments when people come together,” she said.

Nia Pearl’s musical journey and debut album

Born Peleka Lwana in eMthatha in the Eastern Cape, Nia Pearl has worked with several established producers, including Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Kelvin Momo, Sam Deep and Mas Musiq.

She also contributed to Shela, which has surpassed 30 million Spotify streams.

Reflecting on the song’s success, the singer said it taught her about the importance of connecting with listeners.

“A song can become much bigger than the studio experience you had when creating it. It can become part of people’s everyday lives, celebrations and memories,” she said.

The music star said her musical influences include Amapiano, Afro-soul and jazz. She added that she wants to explore different genres without losing the qualities that define her sound.

“I never want to feel boxed into one particular sound because music is such a beautiful space for exploration. At the same time, I understand that people connect with certain qualities in my music, and I don’t take that relationship for granted. For me, it’s about evolving without losing my identity,” she said.

Nia Pearl is preparing to release her debut album in January 2027. She said the project will give listeners a deeper understanding of her as an artist.

“I want it to give people a better understanding of who Nia Pearl is beyond the singles and collaborations they’ve come to know,” she said.

She said the album will feature different sounds and moods while reflecting her personal and musical growth.