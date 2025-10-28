‘Do not donate’: Miss SA warns of scam linked to Luyanda Zuma’s name

The scam solicited donations in the name of the Miss SA first runner-up.

Miss South Africa Organisation (Miss SA) has warned people not to fall for a scam encouraging donations for the second runner-up, Luyanda Zuma.

“The Miss South Africa Organisation has identified fraudulent social media posts falsely claiming to collect funds on behalf of a finalist,” stated the statement released on Tuesday morning.

In her capacity, Zuma also discouraged her followers from donating to a campaign through reels on her Instagram page.

The scam started on Facebook on Saturday night, posted by Jadon Lamar, who said R20 000 should be raised for Zuma by midnight on Friday.

“Please do not donate, share, or engage with these posts or accounts,” warned Miss SA.

‘Moment I’ll cherish forever’

Despite losing out on the Miss SA crown to eventual winner Qhawekazi Mazaleni, Zuma expressed gratitude for being involved in the pageant.

“Being sashed First Runner-Up at Miss South Africa is a moment I’ll cherish forever, not just for what it represents, but for what it means in God’s divine plan. Every message, every word of love and encouragement has touched my heart deeply,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“I am exactly where I’m meant to be, walking in purpose, grace, and gratitude.”

“I am my ancestors’ wildest dream, standing tall because of the prayers, sacrifices, and strength that came before me. And for that, I am endlessly thankful.”

Second Runner-up Karabo Mareka was also filled with gratitude after narrowly missing out on the crown.

“A girl from Alexandra to the Miss South Africa stage. This journey has truly been nothing short of grace, growth, and gratitude,” she wrote on social media.

“This crown is not just mine, it belongs to every dreamer from humble beginnings, to every girl who thought she couldn’t, but did anyway. South Africa, thank you for trusting me with your hearts. The journey doesn’t end here; it’s only the beginning.”

In her message, Mareka congratulated Mazaleni, saying she was deserving of the crowd. “I wish you nothing but a beautiful reign!”

