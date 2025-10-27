Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

Moja Love boss offers a quarter of a million to nab killers of lifeless girls found in Mamelodi

Picture of Bonginkosi Tiwane

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

27 October 2025

02:01 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

'It cannot be that young women are murdered in the most brutal and senseless way,' said Moja Love boss Aubrey Tau.

Moja Love logo

Moja Love boo Aubrey Tau, through his foundation has offered R250,000 to whoever that can provide information about the murdered young girls. Picture; @MojaLoveTv/X

The Aubrey Tau Foundation is offering a quarter of a million rand to anyone with information that can help the police catch the killers of two Mamelodi girls who were found lifeless over the weekend.

“As a foundation, in conjunction with Moja Love TV with various social justice programmes, [we] cannot stand idle and not do anything,” read the statement released on Sunday.

The lifeless bodies of the two girls were discovered on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said authorities were working to establish the motive for the killings.

“Upon arrival, police found the bodies of two female victims, aged 21 and 22, both with gunshot wounds to the head. A double murder investigation has been opened.”

ALSO READ: Bodies of two women found on side of road in Mamelodi

The R250,000 reward

Moja Love boss Aubrey Tau, writing through his foundation, regretted the murder of the two girls.

“It cannot be that young women, despite what allegations may be on social media, are murdered in the most brutal and senseless way,” read the statement.

RELATED ARTICLES

“It is in this regard that the foundation announces a R250 000 reward for any credible information from members of the public that will lead to the successful arrest and conviction of those behind this heinous crime.”

ALSO READ: ‘South Africa needs brave men like Mkhwanazi,’ says Moja Love TV boss’ foundation

Aubrey Tau Foundation

In recent times, the Aubrey Tau Foundation has added its comments on some of the country’s topical issues.

In August, the foundation released a statement supporting the ANC’s call for its members not to sing the Kill the Boer song.

In July, Kenny Kunene’s controversial visit to the murder-accused Katiso “KT” Molefe’s house was condemned by Tau.

Earlier that month, the foundation threw its weight behind KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“South Africa needs brave men like Mkhwanazi who, despite being criticised, love the country dearly and are prepared to die for the republic,” read a statement by the Aubrey Tau Foundation.

NOW READ: Shebeshxt under investigation in attempted murder case in Limpopo

Read more on these topics

Gender-based Violence (GBV) Moja Love Murder reward

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Saps has ballistics system in place, but half the required staff to operate the machines
News Mbalula responds to R1.7m Libya trip on Adriano Mazzoti’s luxury jet
News Zuma Foundation distances itself from fundraising initiatives to repay Zuma’s R28.9m legal bill
Rugby ‘Flabbergasted’ Bulls seek clarity after referee’s decision costs them dearly
News Kiernan AKA Forbes ‘did not murder’ Anele Tembe, his father says

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now