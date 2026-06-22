Grammy winner Maxwell to perform in South Africa over Women’s Day weekend

South African fans will experience Maxwell's three decades of soulful music live.

Grammy winner Maxwell brings 30 years of soul to South Africa

R&B lovers are in for a treat as Grammy Award-winning singer Maxwell prepares to return to South Africa for two highly anticipated performances during Women’s Day weekend in August 2026.

The American star will celebrate 30 years in music with live shows in Pretoria on 8 August and Cape Town on 11 August, allowing local fans to experience some of his biggest hits performed live.

Known for timeless songs such as Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder), Lifetime, Fortunate and Pretty Wings, Maxwell has built a reputation as one of the most influential voices in contemporary R&B.

The upcoming concerts promise an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies, powerful vocals, and the smooth stage presence that has earned him millions of fans worldwide.

A pioneer of neo soul

Born Gerald Maxwell Rivera in Brooklyn, New York, Maxwell emerged on the music scene in the mid-1990s and quickly became one of the leading figures of the neo soul movement.

His breakthrough arrived in 1996 with the release of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.

Although the album initially enjoyed modest commercial success, it eventually achieved multi-platinum status and is now widely regarded as a classic of the genre.

Tracks including Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder) and Whenever Wherever Whatever helped establish Maxwell as a fresh and sophisticated voice in R&B.

Over the years, he has released several critically acclaimed albums, including Embrya (1998), Now (2001) and BLACKsummers’night (2009).

The latter featured the Grammy-winning single Pretty Wings, which became one of the defining songs of his career.

Maxwell has won multiple Grammy Awards and has sold millions of records globally, cementing his status as one of modern R&B’s most respected artists.

Fans can catch Maxwell live at the following venues:

Pretoria: 8 August 2026

Cape Town: 11 August 2026

Tickets are currently available through Webtickets and selected Pick n Pay stores.