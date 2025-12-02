‘Happy heavenly birthday family’: Robot Boii remembers Mpho Sebeng

Sebeng was one of the industry’s most cherished actors, loved by his peers, from rising stars of his generation to seasoned veterans.

On Monday, the late actor Mpho Sebeng would’ve turned 32, and his friend and fellow entertainer Robot-Boii remembered him.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Family,” wrote the entertainer on 1 December.

Sebeng died in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West, in 2024. Robot Boii wasn’t the only one to think of Sebeng on his birthday; a fan on X expressed their disbelief that the Ring of Lies actor is no more.

“I can’t believe Mpho Sebeng is no longer here,” said the social media user.

Sebeng was one of the most beloved actors across the industry, from artists of his generation to even the more senior pros.

His memorial service, held at the Joburg Theatre, was attended by fans and industry folk, with overflow attendees standing outside and watching on TV screens due to limited seating.

“This number [of people] proves that he was a respectful young man; he respected everyone he worked with. That’s why you see so many people…this is nothing. I think the funeral will be worse because people loved him because he loved them,” actor and director Meshack Mavuso told The Citizen at the time.

Saftas

At the last South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), Sebeng won Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela (The Estate) and was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy (Miseducation); however, that award went to Kagiso Modupe – Yoh! Christmas (Netflix).

This year’s Saftas were postponed to 2026 due to changes in leadership at the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF).

“The 19th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) will now take place in March 2026, following a rescheduling from October this year due to organisational changes and a period of renewal within the NFVF,” read the foundation’s statement on Monday morning.

It said the decision is the result of leadership changes within the NFVF and related “unforeseen delays”.

The foundation said it would share the date for next year’s Saftas in December.

The awards have yet to announce a date for the 19th edition; however, in the last few months, they’ve put out a tender for production companies, which will handle the ceremony.

