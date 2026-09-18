Music Business Awards Africa to announce inaugural nominees

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 21 November.

The Music Business Awards Africa (MBAA) will announce its inaugural nominees on Wednesday, 23 September 2026.

The awards aims to recognise professionals and organisations working behind the scenes in the African music industry.

MBAA founder Gift Mdlalose said the awards were created to recognise people who are often overlooked when artists receive recognition.

“For years, I’ve watched the music industry celebrate what audiences see on stage, while many of the people responsible for building those careers remain largely invisible,” Mdlalose said.

“Managers, A&Rs, publishers, lawyers, PR professionals, booking agents, educators and music companies are critical to the ecosystem. The Music Business Awards Africa was created to give that side of the industry its own credible platform for recognition.”

The categories include Best A&R Manager, Best Artist Manager, Best Commercial Songwriter, Best Artist Digital Presence, Best Independent Record Label, Best Independent Music Publisher, Best Artist Management Company, Best Music PR & Marketing Agency and Best Music Law Firm.

The awards also include categories for music law, live events production, music licensing and music education.

‘Highlighting career opportunities within the music business’

Mdlalose said the awards were also intended to highlight career opportunities in the music business.

“I want young people to eventually know the names of great African managers, A&Rs, publishers, executives and music entrepreneurs just as they know the artists,” he said.

“Recognition creates visibility, and visibility can create opportunities, investment and stronger career pathways.”

The awards will also focus on African music professionals working beyond the continent.

“African music is travelling globally, but the professionals and businesses behind that music also need global visibility,” Mdlalose said.

“We want the global conversation about African music to include the African professionals and businesses responsible for building it.”

The inaugural Music Business Awards Africa ceremony will take place on Saturday, 21 November 2026, in Pretoria.