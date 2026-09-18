Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

Music Business Awards Africa to announce inaugural nominees

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

18 September 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 21 November.

Gift Mdlalose

Music Business Awards Africa founder Gift Mdlalose. Picture: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Music Business Awards Africa (MBAA) will announce its inaugural nominees on Wednesday, 23 September 2026.

The awards aims to recognise professionals and organisations working behind the scenes in the African music industry.

MBAA founder Gift Mdlalose said the awards were created to recognise people who are often overlooked when artists receive recognition.

“For years, I’ve watched the music industry celebrate what audiences see on stage, while many of the people responsible for building those careers remain largely invisible,” Mdlalose said.

“Managers, A&Rs, publishers, lawyers, PR professionals, booking agents, educators and music companies are critical to the ecosystem. The Music Business Awards Africa was created to give that side of the industry its own credible platform for recognition.”

The categories include Best A&R Manager, Best Artist Manager, Best Commercial Songwriter, Best Artist Digital Presence, Best Independent Record Label, Best Independent Music Publisher, Best Artist Management Company, Best Music PR & Marketing Agency and Best Music Law Firm.

The awards also include categories for music law, live events production, music licensing and music education.

‘Highlighting career opportunities within the music business’

Mdlalose said the awards were also intended to highlight career opportunities in the music business.

“I want young people to eventually know the names of great African managers, A&Rs, publishers, executives and music entrepreneurs just as they know the artists,” he said.

“Recognition creates visibility, and visibility can create opportunities, investment and stronger career pathways.”

RELATED ARTICLES

The awards will also focus on African music professionals working beyond the continent.

“African music is travelling globally, but the professionals and businesses behind that music also need global visibility,” Mdlalose said.

“We want the global conversation about African music to include the African professionals and businesses responsible for building it.”

The inaugural Music Business Awards Africa ceremony will take place on Saturday, 21 November 2026, in Pretoria.

Read more on these topics

awards music
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Gang members use prisons as refuge from street wars, Madlanga commission told
News ‘They’ve declared war’: Lesufi says state will respond to Ekurhuleni murders as ninth body found [VIDEO]
News Ekurhuleni municipality’s vacant stands valued at R58m fraudulently transferred
South Africa ‘Meyer wasn’t able to turn things around’: Analysts warn of new low amid US visa restrictions
Politics Disabled People SA says Majodina must go now over insult to disabled man

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News