Dawn Thandeka King to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The awards will take place later this month, at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga.

Actress Dawn Thandeka King will receive the Lifetime Shero Award at the 10th annual Gagasi FM Shero Awards.

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 22 August, in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, under the theme “Pretty in Pink”.

King is being recognised for her contribution to the arts and her role in South Africa’s entertainment industry. Gagasi FM also highlighted her body of work, influence and longevity in the industry.

The actress is known for roles in productions including Uzalo, Shaka iLembe, Lockdown, Isitha: The Enemy, and DiepCity.

The Lifetime Shero Award has previously been presented to several prominent women in the arts and entertainment industry.

They include the late actress Mary Twala in 2020, storyteller and author Gcina Mhlophe in 2021, actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones in 2022, actress Leleti Khumalo in 2023, actress Thembi Nyandeni in 2024 and actress Deli Malinga in 2025.

Gagasi FM Shero Awards 2026

The 10th edition of the awards will recognise women across 12 categories.

These include Creative Arts, Entertainment and Music, Sports, Science and Technology, Big Business Professional, Enterprise, Social Entrepreneurship, Education, Public Service, KZN Ambassador, Community Leader and Shero Honouree.

The awards are held during Women’s Month and are driven by nominations from Gagasi FM listeners across KwaZulu-Natal.

Gagasi FM managing director Minenhle Dlamini said the awards have spent the past decade recognising women who inspire their communities.

“The 10th anniversary is a celebration of every woman who has been nominated, every woman who has won, and every listener who has taken the time to tell us about these Sheros,” Dlamini said.

The 10th annual Gagasi FM Shero Awards will take place on Saturday, 22 August, at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga.