‘I’m still here’: Pabi Moloi squashes rumours of her death

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

21 October 2025

Pabi Moloi described the rumours as the weirdest thing she’s gone through in the public eye

Pabi Moloi

Very much alive: broadcaster Pabi Moloi has squashed rumours about her death. Picture: pabimoloi/Instagram

Broadcaster Pabi Moloi has squashed rumours about her being dead.

“I literally saw someone say RIP [rest in peace]… they have a ripping rest of my life and I’m still here, tell your friends,” said Moloi in a brief video on her social media.

ALSO READ: Power FM ‘duly accepted’ Pabi Moloi’s resignation

‘Guys, I’m alive’

The former Power FM on-air personality said there were rumours about her being dead, describing this as the weirdest thing she’s gone through in the public eye.

“I thought everything weird that could ever happen to me has already happened,” she said.

During her time at Power FM, the broadcaster would trend for her images that the station posted on its social media to promote her midday show.

Social media users would body-shame her for having shed some kilos, and others even claimed that the station’s social media admin was setting her up for ridicule.

“I thought being body-shamed, I thought being number six on the best-dressed list and worst-dressed list in the same year, that’s fu*ken weird. Like a lot of sh*t’s happened to me, but I think this might be the weirdest. Guys, I’m alive,” she said as she sarcastically laughed off the rumours.

“I’m very much alive October the 20th 2025, I’m alive.”

ALSO READ: It truly is a brother and sister thing: Khabane and Pabi Moloi on working together on a podcast [VIDEO]

Life after Power FM

After some listeners wondered about Moloi’s absence from the airwaves on the lunchtime show Power Lunch, the broadcaster in August confirmed her departure from Power FM, saying she had resigned.

“Ms Pabi Moloi tendered her resignation on 31 July 2025, which we duly accepted,” Power FM told The Citizen at the time.

“Hey friends, I resigned from Power FM last month. I look forward to this new chapter,” shared Moloi on her social media accounts.

The broadcaster has been with Power FM for more than a decade, with her voice heard in one of the trademark jingles on the station.

The Citizen reached out to Moloi on various platforms at the time for comment, but she never responded.

Moloi recently launched her podcast, the Pabi Moloi Podcast.

In one episode on the podcast, she interviewed her mother, Nana Moloi, who is a former actress who played the character of Angel in the 1994 film Ipi Tombi.

NOW READ: Rising star Khabane Moloi credits mother’s support for comedy award nomination

