Scepticism over Kanye West concert as silence from organisers raises concern

Kanye West's concert is set to take place at Ellis Park on 13 December, but there's been no word from the organisers.

While tickets for the Kanye West concert in South Africa remain available, the silence of the organisers, Monyake Group, is a growing concern.

And with the cancellation of Kanye’s show in Brazil, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, hopes of seeing the Runaway artist live in South Africa grow thinner by the day.

The concert is set to be held at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on 13 December.

In October, it was reported that Kanye’s production team was in South Africa scouting the venue where he would perform.

However, there has been little communication and promotion for what should be a high-calibre concert in the past few weeks.

Kanye not performing in Brazil

Like his South African concert announcement, Kanye first posted on social media in July that he would be performing in Brazil.

However, weeks and months after that, there was an eerie silence from the artist.

The original venue, the Interlagos Racetrack, which was set for the Brazil show in São Paulo, terminated its agreement in October.

This was followed by the mayor of São Paulo later declaring that the city would not provide a public space for the performance.

A week before the Brazil performance, organisers issued an official statement, confirming the cancellation and explaining that they were unable to secure any viable venue.

“With great regret, we announce that the concert of artist Kanye West (YE), scheduled for November 29, 2025, in São Paulo, will not be held,” said organisers in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the authorisation to use the Interlagos Racetrack has been revoked unilaterally by the public administration, completely escaping our performing sphere.”

The statement added that, despite their best efforts to meet the multi-Grammy award winner’s extensive requirements and high production costs, circumstances made it impossible to deliver the event.

“In addition to the cancellation of the enclosure contract, it became clear in recent weeks that the environment and political will would not allow the spectacle to take place in this municipality, leaving us with no other alternative,” the statement continued.

Kanye’s Brazil concert was organised by promoters Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos.

Bleak outlook for South Africa

South African organisers Monyake Group hadn’t responded to The Citizen’s questions at the time of publishing, but their silence is quite ominous for many fans, particularly those who have already purchased tickets.

Samuel Monyake of Monyake Group responsible for bringing Kanye West to South Africa is a scam and a fraud.



– we are learning that samuel monyake's company monyake group is in the process of deregistration with the cipc.

– samuel monyake has not made any payment to kanye west's… pic.twitter.com/XJBTpxTGkD — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) October 24, 2025

Controversial South African content creator Musa Khawula, in October, claimed that Monyake Group is in breach of contract, having failed to make any payment per the agreement to secure the US star’s performance at Ellis Park.

“It ain’t looking good, the South African show looking worse than when I said it,” said US content creator Challz Brown.

“This Kanye thing looks like a complete scam gone wrong and no one is saying anything about it. They’re still letting people buy these tickets”

