‘We spent a whole week together in a forest in Tsitsikamma’ J’Something on spending time with Hugh Masekela

During Mi Casa's set, J'Something shared that he had spent time with Masekela and had written a song inspired by Masekela’s life.

Mi Casa’s frontman J’Something performed a song that he wrote with Hugh Masekela, at the HughFest at Nirox Sculpture Park in Krugersdorp on Sunday.

“We spent a whole week together in a forest in Tsitsikamma, the two of us and all I did was listen. I just wanted to listen to him talk, listen to him share,” said J’Something sharing an anecdote with the audience.

In the middle of the Mi Casa set, J’Something shared how he spent time with Masekela and how they came up with the song, which he said was inspired by Masekela’s life.

“Through him sharing, I found this song that we wanted, lyrically and it was all about him. I saw the idea of South Africa in him, in his story.”

The song is titled Heaven In You.

“It’s all about his life and the idea of him coming back from exile and coming back to South Africa and how he felt based on the things he was telling me.”

Masekela left South Africa in 1960 for exile, initially going to London for music school before moving to the US to attend the Manhattan School of Music.

By the time he returned to South Africa in the 1990s, he had established himself as an African legend, revered by many other music giants worldwide.

Mi Casa’s trumpeter Mo-T did a rendition of Masekela’s classic song, Grazing In The Grass.

ALSO READ: ‘I think of an African-born leader,’ says Mi Casa’s Mo-T on Hugh Masekela

The HughFest

Presented by Assupol and hosted by the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, the HughFest is a celebration of Masekela’s life, who remains one of the most revered musicians of his generation at home in South Africa and internationally.

“Founded in 2013, this 12th edition of HughFest is a legacy project that continues to evolve, captivate, and create community,” shared Masekela’s daughter, Pula Twala, who is the co-organiser of the festival.

There were performances by Shekhinah, The Soul Brothers, Madala Kunene & Sibusile Xaba, and The Brother Moves On.

Seasoned music collective The Soul Brothers were one of the stand-out performers thanks to their infectious tunes and slick dance moves.

Founding member of the band, pianist Moses Ngwenya, said that the band is celebrating 50 years this year.

“We know that it’s your support that has made us continue [performing] all these years. We thank you so much,” Ngwenya said.

The day of the concert was hosted by veteran broadcaster Shado Twala, who said that she went to school with Ngwenya in the 1960s.

NOW READ: ‘Help me protect my home’: Gcina Mkhize appeals for legal assistance in house eviction case