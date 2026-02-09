Karyn White returns to South Africa for one-night R&B concert in Sun City

R&B royalty Karyn White lights up Sun City for one unforgettable night.

Much-loved international R&B legend Karyn White is set to make a triumphant return to South Africa. She will perform a special one-night-only Magic Music Sessions concert at Sun City on Saturday, 2 May.

Vertex Events is bringing the legend back. The highly anticipated show promises an elegant evening of timeless music, powerhouse vocals, and soulful nostalgia. The event will take place at one of the country’s most iconic venues.

Speaking of the concert, Vertex Events Executive Director, Thato Segaole, says welcoming White back to South Africa is deeply meaningful.

“We are excited to deliver a show that will leave fans wanting more, while creating memories through timeless music,” he says.

Best known for defining an era of late 80s and 90s R&B, White will take fans on a journey through her celebrated catalogue. She will also introduce new music from her 2025 release, You’re Gonna Want Me Back.

Audiences can expect spine-tingling performances of her classic hits. These include Superwoman, I’d Rather Be Alone, Can I Stay With You, I’m Your Woman, and more.

Decades into her career, White’s voice remains a symbol of strength, love, and emotional honesty. It continues to resonate across generations.

Adding rich local flavour to the night is Vusi Nova, whose signature Afro-soul sound has earned him a devoted following.

With favourites such as Ndikuthandile, As’phelelanga, and Thandiwe, Nova is expected to deliver deeply moving performances. These are sure to speak straight to the heart.

Also gracing the stage is Lira, one of Africa’s most awarded and respected vocalists.

Known for her uplifting spirit and commanding presence, she will perform beloved classics, including Feel Good, Something Inside So Strong, and Rise Again. These songs are rooted in hope, resilience, and joy.

Representing the new wave of soul is Babalwa M, whose ethereal voice and jazz-infused sound beautifully bridge the past, present, and future of African music. Her set will include fan favourites Phendula, Dali Wam,i, and eMakhaya featuring Kelvin Momo.

The evening will be supported by Kakanyo the DJ and DJ Nkosh, setting the tone for a polished, soulful experience.