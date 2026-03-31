Here’s what you can do this Easter weekend

There's a lot happening around the country, this list is the tip of the iceberg.

Easter Weekend’s the long weekend everyone’s been waiting for since New Year and there’s a lot to do that’s also not going to break the piggy bank. The fuel price will take care of that.

But investing in quality family time is always worth the memory dividends that are priceless.

And there’s a lot to do. The Rand Show at Nasrec is the century old tradition to build your weekend around. It’s always a load of fun for the kids and this year it runs from 2 to 6 April at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

There will be live music from Kelvin Momo, Zola Seven, Nkosazana Daughter and Morda amongst others.

Jungle Magic will turn the Family Hall into a sensory playground the publicity says, with oversized features and interactive zones, while daily shows like Dienkie and Doodles and Freddy the Frog and Ivy’s Wild Adventure will entertain the kiddos. The new Tech and Gaming Arena will add coding, robotics and digital play into the mix.

Rand Show is a tradition

Sandton City’s Easter Chocolate Café runs until 6 April and takes a more indulgent route. The centre court has been transformed into a chocolate-heavy experience with brands like Lindt, Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Joy and Cadbury among others. The event promises interactive moments like Find Your Fortune and Spin the Wheel, a Build-A-Bear station and the option to personalise a Lindt Bunny. Best of all, it’s free.

Eastgate’s Scoop Shop, running from 1 to 6 April has a small price tag of R50. Visitors get a scoop of ice cream with toppings and access to activities that include a crafts corner, a hopscotch-style play area and an egg catch challenge.

Easter egg crafting at Bedford Centre. Picture: Supplied

Bedford Centre’s Birthday Café, running until 4 April, takes a more community-focused approach. Marking 100 years of Bedfordview, it offers cupcake decorating, pizza making and chocolate egg crafting for R20 per child.

The incredible musical Shrek the Musical Jr is back at the Peoples Theatre until 19 April. The production has been refreshed with a new cast, updated choreography and reworked design elements that sharpen the familiar story.

It is still Shrek, Donkey and Fiona, but with a pace and energy that keeps younger audiences engaged.

See Shrek, Fiona and Donkey in Shrek The Musical Jr. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Shrek is a must see musical

Looking slightly beyond the Easter weekend, Heavenly Healing in Benoni offers something quieter with its Beads of Wonder workshop on 25 April. Positioned as a creative space rather than an event, this kids’ session focuses on fine motor skills, creativity and sensory play through beadwork and design.

Children aged 5 to 13 will be guided through activities that encourage pattern building, problem-solving and self-expression, while also giving them the chance to create something tangible to take home. The one-hour session runs from 10am to 11am, costs R250 per child and includes all materials.

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Beyond Gauteng, the Easter calendar is just as jam packed. Cavendish Square in Cape Town hosts a Garden Party from 2 to 5 April and it includes creative activities like doughnut decorating, ceramic painting and plant pot customisation, paired with face painting and simple treats.

Liberty Promenade in Micthell’s Plain hosts an Easter WonderMaze until 6 April. Visitors navigate a themed maze, scanning QR codes to collect virtual Easter eggs and unlock prizes.

The Mario brothers are back on the big screen. Picture: Supplied

Gateway in Durban changes the focus to movement with its Have a Ball Fun and Fitness Club, running until 12 April. Dance sessions, boxing, padel and team activities keep the energy up and the kids moving.

All around Mzansi

Vincent Park in East London hosts its Family Market on 1 and 2 April, blending craft stalls with hands-on activities like pottery painting and tote bag design, alongside a live Easter Bunny show. Entry is free, but booking is required.

Then, for kids of all ages this is an unmissable movie. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opens in cinemas nationwide on 1 April, while National Geographic’s Martin Scorsese Presents The Saints premieres on 5 April.

Now Read: ‘Shrek: The Musical Jr’ is back and refreshed