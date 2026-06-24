Liquideep set for first curated live experience in Joburg

The event will be held in Braamfontein in July

South African music duo Liquideep will present their first curated live experience in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, next month.

The event will be held at Untitled Basement on 23 July 2026.

The show marks the first time the multi-award-winning duo, consisting of Jonathan “Ziyon” Hamilton and Thabo “Ryzor” Shokgolo, has presented its own curated live experience.

What to expect

The duo said the show will reconnect them with audiences while introducing new music alongside some of their best-known hits.

Fans can expect performances of songs including Fairytale, Alone and Still, as well as previews of unreleased material.

“This moment means so much to us,” the duo said in a media statement.

“We’ve spent time growing as individuals, refining our craft and reflecting on the journey that brought us here.

“Returning to the stage with our own curated show feels incredibly special because it’s an opportunity to reconnect with the people who have supported us throughout the years. We are excited to share not only the music they know and love, but also the music that reflects who we are today.”

They added that the event is not about revisiting the past, but about embracing the future.

“This isn’t about revisiting the past; it’s about honouring it while embracing the future,” they said.

“The fans have carried Liquideep in their hearts for years, and we’re deeply grateful for that love. This show is our way of celebrating that loyalty and inviting everyone into the next chapter of our journey.”

The duo also confirmed that they are working on new music and will be shared in due course.

“The music we’re creating now is honest, mature and reflective of the experiences we’ve lived. We cannot wait to share it with the world. July 23 is more than a performance, it’s a reunion, a celebration and the beginning of something beautiful.”