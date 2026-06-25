‘Hope you bounce back’: Fans wish L’vovo a speedy recovery after viral video

The singer said he is still recovering after suffering a stroke in 2022.

Well wishes are pouring in for popular musician L’vovo Derrango after a video of him made the rounds on social media.

In the video, Derrango clarified that he is no longer active on X, formerly Twitter, and briefly spoke about his recovery.

The singer suffered a minor stroke during a performance in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in 2022 and has since been in and out of the music industry.

“Sanibonani bantu baseMzansi (Hello South Africans), there is a short message that I want to pass. I am not on Twitter. I am still fighting my recovery,” he said in the video.

The Resista hitmaker added that he has not used the platform since 2020.

However, an account under his name with more than 250 000 followers remains active on the platform.

“So whoever is trying to get popularity with my account on X, I am not,” he said.

“I am not on Twitter. I repeat, I am not on Twitter. The last time I posted on Twitter was in 2020, if I remember very well.”

The singer also shared his thoughts on undocumented migrants in South Africa ahead of the national March and March campaign against illegal immigration.

The march, which advocates for stronger immigration enforcement, among other issues, is scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June.

“I support that undocumented people should leave our country. I support that people who don’t have legal papers to be in our country should leave,” he said.

Well wishes for L’vovo

Taking to the comments section of the video, many social media users wished the musician a speedy recovery.

“Speedy recovery, qhawe… hope you bounce back ku music industry,” one comment read.

Another wrote: “Keep fighting on your recovery, we’ll keep fighting illegal immigration & when the fight is one we’ll throw a concert where you’ll perform.”