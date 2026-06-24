Zee Nxumalo leads Basadi in Music Awards 2026 nominations

The fifth edition of the awards is set to take place in Johannesburg in August this year.

Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo is leading the Basadi in Music Awards 2026 nominations, with multiple nods across key categories.

The Ama Gear hitmaker received seven nominations including Artist of the Year, Amapiano Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

The fifth edition of the awards is set to take place in Johannesburg in August this year.

The awards will be held over two nights, on 7 and 8 August, featuring The Vanguard Circle Awards and The Main Awards, each recognising different areas of the music and entertainment industry.

The Vanguard Circle Awards will honour women working behind the scenes in the industry, including managers, journalists, producers, stylists and other creative professionals.

The Main Awards will spotlight performers, hitmakers, and rising stars across multiple genres.

Basadi in Music Awards CEO Hloni Modise Matau said the nominations continue to highlight the impact of women in the music and entertainment industry across Africa.

“The 2026 nominees embody excellence, creativity, resilience and innovation. We are incredibly proud to celebrate their achievements and provide a platform that recognises the invaluable contributions women make both on stage and behind the scenes. Congratulations to all the nominees; we look forward to honouring them at this year’s awards,” she added.

Basadi in Music Awards 2026 nominees list (Main Awards Nominees)

Afro Pop Artist of the Year

Aya Msani

Kelly Khumalo

Maleh (Lesotho)

Nonny Muji

Pretty Masompisi

Phumla Music

Amapiano Artist of the Year

DBN Gogo

Kamo Mphela

Zee Nxumalo

MaWhoo

Nobuhle

Thatohatsi

Nkosazana Daughter

Artist of the Year

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Kharishma

MaWhoo

Mmatema

Nkosazana Daughter

Shandesh

Tyla

Zee Nxumalo

Best Female Feature of the Year

De Rose – Lutho

Kabza De Small featuring Nontokozo Mkhize & Mthunzi – Siyabonga

Kabza De Small, MDU aka TRP featuring Zawadi Yamungu -Lawuleka

Kelvin Momo featuring Zee_nhle, Mashudu & Mano – Spani Sam

MaWhoo, GL_Ceejay, Jazzworx & Thukuthela featuring Tracy & Thatohatsi – Tholukuthi (Bengicela)

Sam Deep, Nia Pearl & Boohle featuring Mano – Shela

Artist of the Year

DJ Lamiez

DJ Zinhle

Nia Pearl

Thabsie SA

Uncle Waffles

Zawadi Yamungu

Zee Nxumalo

Collaboration of the Year

Cici & Naledi Aphiwe

DJ Zinhle & Thabsie SA

Erin Elliot & Sophia Frank

Lwah Ndlukulu & Starr Healer

MaWhoo & Zee Nxumalo

Mamakie Motlogelwa & Mmaausi

Dance Music Artist of the Year

Shandesh

Kharishma

DJ Zinhle and Liema Pantsi

Uncle Waffles (eSwatini)

Babes Wodumo

DJ of the Year

Kele Megano

DJ Lesa

Kasi Duchaz

LKG

DBN Gogo

Uncle Waffles

Gospel Artist of the Year

Mmatema

Nothando Hlophe

Musa Yende

Ada Ehi

Futhi Mhlongo

HLE

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Mega Snowflake

XXC Legacy

Rouge

K.Keed

Bomb$hell Grenade

Nadia Nakai

NEY THE BAE

Jazz Artist of the Year

Busigold

Melorie Jane

Kearoma Rantao

Nokuthula Fundama

Judith Sephuma

Music Video of the Year

Ayra Starr – Hot Body(Nigeria)

Cici & Naledi Aphiwe – Amen

Kamo Mphela – Partii

Kharishma – Wa Inama

Nkosazana Daughter – Emsakazweni

Pretty Masompisi – Ngi’Happy

Tyla – Chanel

Newcomer of the Year

Busigold

Mafuthi Madondo

De Rose

Sakhile

Siphiwe Black

Pop Artist of the Year

Anica Kiana

Ava

Erin Elliot

Sophia Frank

Shekhinah

Reggae Artist of the Year

Cathy Matete – We Won’t Be Silent (Kenya)

Cindy Sanye – Nayise Naye (Uganda)

Dimahr – Ancient Waters

Empress Deevyne – You’re Worthy

Undefynd Musiq – Beacon

Song of the Year

Ayra Starr – Hot Body (Nigeria)

Kamo Mphela – Partii

Kharishma – Wa Inama

MaWhoo – Bengicela

Nothando Hlophe – Methodist Medley

Tyla – Chanel

Zee Nxumalo – Mamma

SAMRO Songwriter of the Year

Cici & Naledi Aphiwe

Zawadi Yamungu

Buhlebendalo

Nonny Muji

Thando Zide

Maleh

Traditional Artist of the Year