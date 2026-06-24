Zee Nxumalo leads Basadi in Music Awards 2026 nominations

The fifth edition of the awards is set to take place in Johannesburg in August this year.
Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo is leading the Basadi in Music Awards 2026 nominations, with multiple nods across key categories.
The Ama Gear hitmaker received seven nominations including Artist of the Year, Amapiano Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year.
The fifth edition of the awards is set to take place in Johannesburg in August this year.
The awards will be held over two nights, on 7 and 8 August, featuring The Vanguard Circle Awards and The Main Awards, each recognising different areas of the music and entertainment industry.
The Vanguard Circle Awards will honour women working behind the scenes in the industry, including managers, journalists, producers, stylists and other creative professionals.
The Main Awards will spotlight performers, hitmakers, and rising stars across multiple genres.
Basadi in Music Awards CEO Hloni Modise Matau said the nominations continue to highlight the impact of women in the music and entertainment industry across Africa.
“The 2026 nominees embody excellence, creativity, resilience and innovation. We are incredibly proud to celebrate their achievements and provide a platform that recognises the invaluable contributions women make both on stage and behind the scenes. Congratulations to all the nominees; we look forward to honouring them at this year’s awards,” she added.
Basadi in Music Awards 2026 nominees list (Main Awards Nominees)
Afro Pop Artist of the Year
- Aya Msani
- Kelly Khumalo
- Maleh (Lesotho)
- Nonny Muji
- Pretty Masompisi
- Phumla Music
Amapiano Artist of the Year
- DBN Gogo
- Kamo Mphela
- Zee Nxumalo
- MaWhoo
- Nobuhle
- Thatohatsi
- Nkosazana Daughter
Artist of the Year
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Kharishma
- MaWhoo
- Mmatema
- Nkosazana Daughter
- Shandesh
- Tyla
- Zee Nxumalo
Best Female Feature of the Year
- De Rose – Lutho
- Kabza De Small featuring Nontokozo Mkhize & Mthunzi – Siyabonga
- Kabza De Small, MDU aka TRP featuring Zawadi Yamungu -Lawuleka
- Kelvin Momo featuring Zee_nhle, Mashudu & Mano – Spani Sam
- MaWhoo, GL_Ceejay, Jazzworx & Thukuthela featuring Tracy & Thatohatsi – Tholukuthi (Bengicela)
- Sam Deep, Nia Pearl & Boohle featuring Mano – Shela
Artist of the Year
- DJ Lamiez
- DJ Zinhle
- Nia Pearl
- Thabsie SA
- Uncle Waffles
- Zawadi Yamungu
- Zee Nxumalo
Collaboration of the Year
- Cici & Naledi Aphiwe
- DJ Zinhle & Thabsie SA
- Erin Elliot & Sophia Frank
- Lwah Ndlukulu & Starr Healer
- MaWhoo & Zee Nxumalo
- Mamakie Motlogelwa & Mmaausi
Dance Music Artist of the Year
- Shandesh
- Kharishma
- DJ Zinhle and Liema Pantsi
- Uncle Waffles (eSwatini)
- Babes Wodumo
DJ of the Year
- Kele Megano
- DJ Lesa
- Kasi Duchaz
- LKG
- DBN Gogo
- Uncle Waffles
Gospel Artist of the Year
- Mmatema
- Nothando Hlophe
- Musa Yende
- Ada Ehi
- Futhi Mhlongo
- HLE
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- Mega Snowflake
- XXC Legacy
- Rouge
- K.Keed
- Bomb$hell Grenade
- Nadia Nakai
- NEY THE BAE
Jazz Artist of the Year
- Busigold
- Melorie Jane
- Kearoma Rantao
- Nokuthula Fundama
- Judith Sephuma
Music Video of the Year
- Ayra Starr – Hot Body(Nigeria)
- Cici & Naledi Aphiwe – Amen
- Kamo Mphela – Partii
- Kharishma – Wa Inama
- Nkosazana Daughter – Emsakazweni
- Pretty Masompisi – Ngi’Happy
- Tyla – Chanel
Newcomer of the Year
- Busigold
- Mafuthi Madondo
- De Rose
- Sakhile
- Siphiwe Black
Pop Artist of the Year
- Anica Kiana
- Ava
- Erin Elliot
- Sophia Frank
- Shekhinah
Reggae Artist of the Year
- Cathy Matete – We Won’t Be Silent (Kenya)
- Cindy Sanye – Nayise Naye (Uganda)
- Dimahr – Ancient Waters
- Empress Deevyne – You’re Worthy
- Undefynd Musiq – Beacon
Song of the Year
- Ayra Starr – Hot Body (Nigeria)
- Kamo Mphela – Partii
- Kharishma – Wa Inama
- MaWhoo – Bengicela
- Nothando Hlophe – Methodist Medley
- Tyla – Chanel
- Zee Nxumalo – Mamma
SAMRO Songwriter of the Year
- Cici & Naledi Aphiwe
- Zawadi Yamungu
- Buhlebendalo
- Nonny Muji
- Thando Zide
- Maleh
Traditional Artist of the Year
- Mamakie Motlogelwa and Mmaausi
- Miss Hillary
- Buhlebendalo
- Thope Tse Kgang (Lesotho)
- Dr Nothembi