Women’s Day celebrations, wine & food festival and more happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Here's what's happening in Johannesburg on 8 and 9 August.

Johannesburg residents will have several events to choose from this Women’s Day weekend, including live music, theatre, comedy, fitness activities and food and wine experiences.

Here’s what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival

The Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival returns to The Wanderers Club in Illovo on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors will be able to sample wines from South African producers and purchase food from vendors. Each ticket includes a tasting glass and 20 tasting tokens. Wine tastings run until 4:30pm, while food and wine sales continue until 5:30pm.

The event is restricted to people aged 18 and older.

Basadi in Music Awards

The fifth Basadi in Music Awards will take place at the Joburg Theatre on Saturday.

This year’s theme is Rewind, marking five years of the awards. The event will celebrate women in the African music industry through awards, live performances and red carpet appearances.

Tickets are available for the Vanguard Awards Night, the main awards ceremony and VVIP experiences.

Women’s Day Dance Fitness Event

The Women’s Day Dance Fitness Event will be held at the Azalea Room in Randpark, Randburg.

The programme includes a dance fitness class, buffet breakfast, live music, an art exhibition, a painting activity and a make-up workshop. Attendees will also receive goodie bags and stand a chance to win prizes.

Iphupho: Becoming

Singer and poet Karabo Mahada, known as Blaqsun, will present Iphupho: Becoming at the Basement Theatre at Roodepoort Theatre on Saturday evening.

The performance combines music, spoken word and poetry, drawing on neo-soul, Afro-jazz and amapiano influences.

Funny Galore Comedy Club

Comedian David Kau will headline the Funny Galore Comedy Club in Emmarentia on Saturday evening.

The stand-up comedy show will also feature surprise guest performers. The show starts at 7pm.