Top Billing Presenter Search: Meet the Top 40 hopefuls vying for SABC3’s next big presenting gig

The 'Top Billing Presenter Search' Top 40 is here, including Homba Mazaleni, Karen Mthethwa, and Sine Madondo. Here's the full list and what's next.

After months of viral TikTok clips, drone-shot walk-and-talks and thousands of audition videos flooding social media, Top Billing has finally revealed the Top 40 contenders battling it out for a shot at joining the iconic lifestyle show’s presenting line-up.

The reveal landed via SABC3 on Thursday, 6 August 2026, with every audition tape made available to stream on SABC+ from 8pm that evening. The SABC+ website also has a landing page with each finalist’s audition.

A quick recap: How we got here

Top Billing’s presenter search is as old as some of its viewers, having first launched contenders like Simba Mhere and, more recently, Ryle de Morny and Fezile Mkhize – two 2018 winners who are now back on screen as part of the revived show’s presenter corps.

This year’s edition, however, ditched the traditional queues-around-the-block format for a fully social-media-driven audition process.

Entrants had to be 18 or older, legally entitled to work in South Africa, and were required to post a roughly one-minute audition video to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or X using the hashtags #TopBillingAudition and #TopBillingPresenterSearch, tagging @TopBillingTV and @SABC3.

Applications opened on 30 April – the same day Top Billing returned to SABC3 after a seven-year hiatus – and closed on 30 June, having drawn thousands of entries from across the country.

In-person auditions and a series of on-camera challenges are expected to run for a few weeks after the top 40 announcement before a winner is crowned.

The names that got Mzansi talking

A handful of contenders arrived with an existing public profile, and their auditions had social media buzzing well before and after the official Top 40 reveal.

Homba Mazaleni was arguably the search’s earliest breakout star.

The Eastern Cape content creator and biokineticist – and sister of reigning Miss South Africa Qhawekazi Mazaleni – posted a polished, cinematically shot audition in May that racked up praise from viewers and even media personality Pearl Modiadie, who publicly backed her for the gig.

Karen Mthethwa and Mpumi Landan were also flagged early as standouts, both already known to South African audiences as established broadcasters before entering the search.

Sine Madondo built momentum on TikTok, with followers praising her on-screen “star quality” and warmth.

Also making the cut are Candice Barry, Steffi van Wyk-Brink, Nompumelelo Maduna, Neo Rapetsoa, Leandie Du Randt and Marika Opperman – several of whom bring existing screen or social media experience into the competition, adding extra intrigue to an already closely watched field.

The full Top 40 Top Billing Presenter Search list

Zahkira Obaray Zaheera Timothy Matheba Tiffany Francis Thandolwethu Msiza Tebogo Tabane Taylo Edith Mannetti Tayla Galvin Taryn Morris Talitha Bothma Sukeina Rossana Steffi van Wyk-Brink Sine Madondo Shaun Farrel Scelo Pango Ruantha Pillay Ross Marshall Renata May de Villiers Rachel Mogale Qué Dayimani Nompumelelo Maduna Neo Rapetsoa Nehemiah Tjatji Nasi Hako Mpumi Landan Marika Opperman Lize Martine Leroy March Leandie Du Randt Khanyo Phillip Khanye Mfeka Karen Mthethwa Homba Mazaleni Elma Akob Cynthia Zonde Zulu Candice Vorster Candice Barry Byron Steve McKeith Ariel van Heerden Adrianna

What’s next for the finalists?

With the Top 40 locked in, the presenter search competition now shifts into its next phase: a series of in-person, on-camera challenges designed to test the contenders’ presenting ability, confidence, creativity and connection with audiences.

Producers will narrow the field through successive elimination rounds before ultimately crowning a winner – who’ll step into the spotlight as part of the newly revived show’s presenting team, joining familiar faces like Zozibini Tunzi and Michael Mol.

For now, viewers can catch up on every single Top 40 audition tape on SABC+, with the search set to continue playing out on-screen in the weeks ahead.