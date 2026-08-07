TV

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » TV

Top Billing Presenter Search: Meet the Top 40 hopefuls vying for SABC3’s next big presenting gig

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

8 minute read

7 August 2026

01:11 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The 'Top Billing Presenter Search' Top 40 is here, including Homba Mazaleni, Karen Mthethwa, and Sine Madondo. Here's the full list and what's next.

FULL LIST Meet the Top 40 hopefuls vying for SABC3's next big presenting gig

‘Top Billing’ has whittled thousands of audition entries down to a Top 40, with the search for the show’s next presenter now moving into its next round. Picture: SABC+

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

After months of viral TikTok clips, drone-shot walk-and-talks and thousands of audition videos flooding social media, Top Billing has finally revealed the Top 40 contenders battling it out for a shot at joining the iconic lifestyle show’s presenting line-up.

The reveal landed via SABC3 on Thursday, 6 August 2026, with every audition tape made available to stream on SABC+ from 8pm that evening. The SABC+ website also has a landing page with each finalist’s audition.

A quick recap: How we got here

Top Billing’s presenter search is as old as some of its viewers, having first launched contenders like Simba Mhere and, more recently, Ryle de Morny and Fezile Mkhize – two 2018 winners who are now back on screen as part of the revived show’s presenter corps.

This year’s edition, however, ditched the traditional queues-around-the-block format for a fully social-media-driven audition process.

Entrants had to be 18 or older, legally entitled to work in South Africa, and were required to post a roughly one-minute audition video to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or X using the hashtags #TopBillingAudition and #TopBillingPresenterSearch, tagging @TopBillingTV and @SABC3.

Applications opened on 30 April – the same day Top Billing returned to SABC3 after a seven-year hiatus – and closed on 30 June, having drawn thousands of entries from across the country.

In-person auditions and a series of on-camera challenges are expected to run for a few weeks after the top 40 announcement before a winner is crowned.

The names that got Mzansi talking

A handful of contenders arrived with an existing public profile, and their auditions had social media buzzing well before and after the official Top 40 reveal.

Homba Mazaleni was arguably the search’s earliest breakout star.

The Eastern Cape content creator and biokineticist – and sister of reigning Miss South Africa Qhawekazi Mazaleni – posted a polished, cinematically shot audition in May that racked up praise from viewers and even media personality Pearl Modiadie, who publicly backed her for the gig.

RELATED ARTICLES

Karen Mthethwa and Mpumi Landan were also flagged early as standouts, both already known to South African audiences as established broadcasters before entering the search.

Sine Madondo built momentum on TikTok, with followers praising her on-screen “star quality” and warmth.

Also making the cut are Candice Barry, Steffi van Wyk-Brink, Nompumelelo Maduna, Neo Rapetsoa, Leandie Du Randt and Marika Opperman – several of whom bring existing screen or social media experience into the competition, adding extra intrigue to an already closely watched field.

The full Top 40 Top Billing Presenter Search list

  1. Zahkira Obaray
  2. Zaheera
  3. Timothy Matheba
  4. Tiffany Francis
  5. Thandolwethu Msiza
  6. Tebogo Tabane
  7. Taylo Edith Mannetti
  8. Tayla Galvin
  9. Taryn Morris
  10. Talitha Bothma
  11. Sukeina Rossana
  12. Steffi van Wyk-Brink
  13. Sine Madondo
  14. Shaun Farrel
  15. Scelo Pango
  16. Ruantha Pillay
  17. Ross Marshall
  18. Renata May de Villiers
  19. Rachel Mogale
  20. Qué Dayimani
  21. Nompumelelo Maduna
  22. Neo Rapetsoa
  23. Nehemiah Tjatji
  24. Nasi Hako
  25. Mpumi Landan
  26. Marika Opperman
  27. Lize Martine
  28. Leroy March
  29. Leandie Du Randt
  30. Khanyo Phillip
  31. Khanye Mfeka
  32. Karen Mthethwa
  33. Homba Mazaleni
  34. Elma Akob
  35. Cynthia Zonde Zulu
  36. Candice Vorster
  37. Candice Barry
  38. Byron Steve McKeith
  39. Ariel van Heerden
  40. Adrianna

What’s next for the finalists?

With the Top 40 locked in, the presenter search competition now shifts into its next phase: a series of in-person, on-camera challenges designed to test the contenders’ presenting ability, confidence, creativity and connection with audiences.

Producers will narrow the field through successive elimination rounds before ultimately crowning a winner – who’ll step into the spotlight as part of the newly revived show’s presenting team, joining familiar faces like Zozibini Tunzi and Michael Mol.

For now, viewers can catch up on every single Top 40 audition tape on SABC+, with the search set to continue playing out on-screen in the weeks ahead.

Read more on these topics

entertainment SABC 3 Top Billing

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Mbalula threatens to take Dlamini-Zuma to court after vote-buying allegations
News JMPD to assist Pikitup as refuse backlog is tackled over the weekend
News ‘Flip-flop Juju, that’s what he does’: MacG responds to Malema attacks
South Africa Defence department overspent on salaries by R3.6bn, claims it cannot be held liable
News Second Madlanga recommendations: Here are all the officials referred for investigation

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News