WATCH: Lira’s first impromptu performance since her stroke

Lira sang in front of an audience for the first time since suffering a stroke last year.

Singer Lira performed for the first time in front of an audience since suffering a stroke. Picture: @Miss_Lira Loves Life/Nature/Instagram

After being plucked out the audience by Katlego Maboe to the The RMB Starlight Classics stage this past weekend, Lira, for the first time since her stroke just over a year ago, sang publicly to loud cheers from the audience.\

Watch: Lira sings for first time since her stroke

Lira suffered a stroke in April last year while in Frankfurt, Germany, for a performance. “I get surprised with how much progress I have made,” said Lira uttering words little by little, in an interview with Relebogile Mabotja on Radio 702 in July.

Brave Lira

“Is there any chance Lira, that we can recreate a moment tonight?” asked Switzerland based Soprano Masabane Rangwanasha on stage.

“Umm, I had a stroke last year and I’ve been learning to speak and I am in no way ready to sing,” Lira said. “But! I’m willing to try tonight,” she said to cheers of encouragement.

Doing a rendition of South African classic Ntyilo Ntyilo flanked by Ranwanasha and internationally acclaimed tenor Sunnyboy Dladla, Lira serenaded the already-captivated audience holding candles.

Writing on her social media, the award winning singer whose real name is Lerato Molapo, said:

“This was so surreal. I was keen to try – but I did it. I had the awesome voices of Sunnyboy Dladla and Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha who supported me. There’s still a long way to go before I can sing on my own, let alone sing at a full concert, but this a very positive step in my recovery.

“I’ve been singing to loosen up my tongue, it has helped me to speak better and I do it as part of my recovery.”

The unplanned performance took place at the RMB Starlight Classics over the weekend. It was the 25th year of the AfroSymphonic event which saw performances of classical, opera, pop, and afro-soul, featuring a 55-piece orchestra. There were also appearances by The Soil and Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse.

Reactions to Lira singing

“God be showing off with His children stru,” said Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Mafu.

Boity wrote “Able God! What a Big God we serve, mama!”

“You are literally a walking testimony! Absolutely exquisite and wishing you only the best for this incredibly blessed journey,” said Loyiso Bala’s wife, Jennifer.

Metro FM newsreader Melanie Bala also reacted to the video writing: “This is incredible Lira! You should be so proud of yourself.”

