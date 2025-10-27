Police make arrest in brutal Mamelodi cousins’ double murder

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two young women found shot dead in Mamelodi.

The Gauteng police have arrested a suspect in connection with the bodies of two young women found on the side of the road in Mamelodi on Sunday.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday. He has been linked to two murders and an attempted murder in Mamelodi East Extension 1.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said on Sunday that authorities were working to establish the motive for the killings.

Two young women found shot in Mamelodi

“Upon arrival, police found the bodies of two female victims, aged 21 and 22, both with gunshot wounds to the head. A double murder investigation has been opened,” he said.

A widely circulated video on social media showed two women, Tshiamo Moramaga, 22, and Baleseng Moramaga, 21. They were lying on the side of the road in Mahube Valley.

ALSO READ: Bodies of two women found on side of road in Mamelodi

Witnesses allegedly saw Moramaga and Baleseng arguing with a man they reportedly knew. The duo were cousins who lived together in a rented room in Mamelodi.

On Monday, Sibeko said police investigations revealed a third victim was also shot during the incident. That victim is receiving medical treatment in hospital.

“Acting on this information, a joint team consisting of detectives from the Gauteng provincial Serious and Violence Crime Unit, Provincial Crime Intelligence and Mamelodi East detectives arrested the suspect at a filling station in Pretoria,” Sibeko said.

Third victim shot, receiving medical treatment

The suspect will appear in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

Before the suspect’s arrest, the Aubrey Tau Foundation offered a R250 000 reward. The reward is for anyone with information that could help police find the killers of Moramaga and Baleseng.

ALSO READ: Moja Love boss offers a quarter of a million to nab killers of lifeless girls found in Mamelodi

Moja Love boss Aubrey Tau, writing through his foundation, regretted the murder of the two girls.

“It cannot be that young women, despite what allegations may be on social media, are murdered in the most brutal and senseless way,” reads the statement.

“It is in this regard that the foundation announces an R250 000 reward for any credible information from members of the public that will lead to the successful arrest and conviction of those behind this heinous crime.”

‘Don’t reshare pictures, videos’

Non-profit organisation Women for Change urged people not to reshare the graphic images. It said this should be done out of respect for the victims’ families.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of two more beautiful souls,” the organisation said.

NOW READ: Rape within marriage is still silenced in South Africa – why women are being failed