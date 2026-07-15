Hle and Amadodana Ase Wesile lead SAMA32 ‘Top 5 category’ nominees

The awards ceremony will take place at the Sun City Super Bowl in North West on 15 August 2026.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has announced the top 5 nominees in five major categories for the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMA32).

The five categories are Album of the Year, Duo or Group of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year.

Hle and Amadodana Ase Wesile lead the nominations with two nominations each.

SAMA spokesperson Unathi Gwija congratulated the nominees, saying this year’s shortlist reflects the strength and diversity of South African music.

“Our top 5 categories reflect a new era where talent, artistry and resilience converge. Together, these artists represent a richly layered and highly competitive field where excellence is not confined to one sound, one generation or one genre.”

Gwija said the announcement officially launches the race to SAMA32.

“The much-vaunted top 5 announcement is the ignition point of the SAMA journey.”

The awards ceremony will take place at the Sun City Super Bowl in North West on 15 August 2026.

SAMA32 Top 5 category nominees

Album of the Year

Best African Indigenous Faith Album: Monghali Mesia – Amadodana Ase Wesile

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album: THE GROUND WE’RE ON – Hle

Best Engineered Album: Orchestrations – Guy Buttery; Engineered by Guy Buttery & Fuzzy

Best Dance Album: The Most Wanted – JAZZWRLD, Thukuthela

Best Adult Contemporary Album: Wrapped in Rhythm, Vol.2 – Tutu Puoane, Metropole Orkest & Jacome Bairos

Duo or Group of the Year

Best Rock Album: AC/ES – AC/ES

Best Gqom Album: New Wave – Blacks Jnr, Dankie Boi, GoldMax

Best Dance Album: The Most Wanted – JAZZWRLD, Thukuthela

Best African Indigenous Faith Album: Monghali Mesia – Amadodana Ase Wesile

Best African Indigenous Faith Album: The Journey Continues – Abanqobi

Female Artist of the Year

Best R&B Soul Album: You, Me & The 90’s – lordkez

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album: THE GROUND WE’RE ON – Hle

Best Traditional Music Album: Sesi Ka Rose – Makhadzi Entertainment

Best Traditional Faith Music Album: Praise & Worship In The Wilderness, Pt. 1 – Bucy Radebe

Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Moya – Simphiwe Dana

Male Artist of the Year

Best Amapiano Album: Bab’Motha – Kabza De Small

Best Pop Album: Don’t Cry Because It’s Over – Will Linley

Best Reggae Album: Foreign Exchange – Ras Canly

Best Jazz Album: Intlambululo: Ukuhlambulula – Mandisi Dyantyis

Best Maskandi Album: Ng’funa intozami – Mzukulu

Newcomer of the Year