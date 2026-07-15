Hle and Amadodana Ase Wesile lead SAMA32 ‘Top 5 category’ nominees

The awards ceremony will take place at the Sun City Super Bowl in North West on 15 August 2026.
The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has announced the top 5 nominees in five major categories for the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMA32).
The five categories are Album of the Year, Duo or Group of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year.
Hle and Amadodana Ase Wesile lead the nominations with two nominations each.
SAMA spokesperson Unathi Gwija congratulated the nominees, saying this year’s shortlist reflects the strength and diversity of South African music.
“Our top 5 categories reflect a new era where talent, artistry and resilience converge. Together, these artists represent a richly layered and highly competitive field where excellence is not confined to one sound, one generation or one genre.”
Gwija said the announcement officially launches the race to SAMA32.
“The much-vaunted top 5 announcement is the ignition point of the SAMA journey.”
The awards ceremony will take place at the Sun City Super Bowl in North West on 15 August 2026.
SAMA32 Top 5 category nominees
Album of the Year
- Best African Indigenous Faith Album: Monghali Mesia – Amadodana Ase Wesile
- Best Contemporary Faith Music Album: THE GROUND WE’RE ON – Hle
- Best Engineered Album: Orchestrations – Guy Buttery; Engineered by Guy Buttery & Fuzzy
- Best Dance Album: The Most Wanted – JAZZWRLD, Thukuthela
- Best Adult Contemporary Album: Wrapped in Rhythm, Vol.2 – Tutu Puoane, Metropole Orkest & Jacome Bairos
Duo or Group of the Year
- Best Rock Album: AC/ES – AC/ES
- Best Gqom Album: New Wave – Blacks Jnr, Dankie Boi, GoldMax
- Best Dance Album: The Most Wanted – JAZZWRLD, Thukuthela
- Best African Indigenous Faith Album: Monghali Mesia – Amadodana Ase Wesile
- Best African Indigenous Faith Album: The Journey Continues – Abanqobi
Female Artist of the Year
- Best R&B Soul Album: You, Me & The 90’s – lordkez
- Best Contemporary Faith Music Album: THE GROUND WE’RE ON – Hle
- Best Traditional Music Album: Sesi Ka Rose – Makhadzi Entertainment
- Best Traditional Faith Music Album: Praise & Worship In The Wilderness, Pt. 1 – Bucy Radebe
- Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Moya – Simphiwe Dana
Male Artist of the Year
- Best Amapiano Album: Bab’Motha – Kabza De Small
- Best Pop Album: Don’t Cry Because It’s Over – Will Linley
- Best Reggae Album: Foreign Exchange – Ras Canly
- Best Jazz Album: Intlambululo: Ukuhlambulula – Mandisi Dyantyis
- Best Maskandi Album: Ng’funa intozami – Mzukulu
Newcomer of the Year
- Best Jazz Album: Ithemba Elitsha (A New Hope) – Lumanyano Mzi
- Best Jazz Album: INTLUNGU. INTLUPHEKO. IMBILINI – Temba Ncetani
- Best Engineered Album: Ntu Futurism – L8 Antique
- Best Jazz Album: Ingoma Busuku – Paras ‘Sibalukhulu’ Dlamini
- Best Classical Instrumental Album: First Light – Marius Small-Smith