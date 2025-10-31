Pinocchio, The Halloween Experience and more happening in Johannesburg this weekend

The city offers a range of events for locals and visitors to enjoy.

Johannesburg comes alive this weekend with a mix of theatre, music, art, and cultural celebrations.

From family-friendly pantomimes and Halloween festivities to women’s creative workshops and Día de los Muertos celebrations, the city offers a range of events for locals and visitors to enjoy.

Here is what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Windhoek Beer Activation in Soweto

All roads lead to Soweto on Saturday for the first-ever #RealBeerRealFood experience.

The Windhoek Hops Beer Truck will set up at Chaf Pozi from 1 pm, offering guests beer, food, and an interactive experience with live conversations and activations.

Pinocchio Pantomime at Joburg Theatre

South Africa’s festive theatre tradition returns as Janice Honeyman presents her 38th annual pantomime. The production, running from 31 October to 24 December 2025, brings Carlo Collodi’s classic Pinocchio to life.

The family-friendly show features elaborate sets, colourful costumes, music, and audience participation. It follows the puppet Pinocchio on a journey filled with circus magic, pirate ships, puppet shows, and techno-trains. Characters include Jiminy Cricket and Pussy Galore.

The pantomime delivers humour, warmth, and lessons on honesty, courage, and kindness. Mid-week school bookings are available through Joburg Theatre.

Halloween Experience at Johannesburg Zoo

Joburg Zoo hosts its annual Halloween event on Friday from 5 pm.

The evening offers themed zones, trick-or-treating, costume contests, live entertainment, and other activities.

Don't miss out on the Halloween event of the year. Get your tickets today and prepare for a night of thrills and chills!

🎟️ R132 adults & R78 kids via Webtickets



One day to go!#JoburgZooHalloween #halloween #HalloweeninJoburg #Explorejoburg pic.twitter.com/no5O5uuRsh — JoburgParksZoo (@JoburgParksZoo) October 30, 2025

Sip & Paint Women’s Event

An exclusive Sip & Paint event for women will take place on Sunday, 2 November, at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg.

Participants will enjoy an afternoon of painting, relaxation, and socialising. No prior art experience is required. Attendees will leave with a completed artwork and a memorable experience.

Día de los Muertos at Katy’s Palace Bar

Katy’s Palace Bar hosts a Día de los Muertos celebration on Saturday, 1 November 2025, from 6 pm to 2 am.

Inspired by the Spanish holiday “Day of the Dead,” the event features music, themed décor, and an immersive atmosphere honouring life and legacy.

Entry is restricted to women aged 21 and older and men aged 23 and older. Tickets range from R150 to R250 per person, and table bookings start at R2,000. Reservations can be made via Howler. The venue is located at 6 Desmond Road, Kramerville.

This Día de los Muertos, we’re celebrating with Happy Hour ALL DAY LONG!💀🌼 Enjoy the Mariachi Band on Saturday, November 1 and Live Music during our Brunch Buffet on Sunday, November 2. pic.twitter.com/oDKivxl9NB — Cadillac Bar (@CadillacBar_) October 30, 2025

