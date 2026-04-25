PODCAST: Kia Tasman is much more than just another bakkie

Offers enticing premium leisure double cab alternative to Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

The first Kia bakkie – the Tasman – was rolled out locally this month.

Offered only as a premium leisure double cab, pricing starts at R679 995 for the LX and goes up to R999 995 for the X Pro 4×4.

It’s levels of comfort and left-field styling makes the Tasman a very attractive alternative to the three top-selling local bakkies; the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

Kia bakkie makes a Pitstop

The Citizen Motoring discusses the arrival of the Kia bakkie on its Pitstop podcast this week. And Road Test Editor Mark Jones shares his thoughts after the driving the Tasman during its media launch in the Western Cape.

The Kia bakkie’s styling makes an immediate statement. It does not look like any other bakkie and is not likely to leave anyone on the fence. It is a case of love it or hate it.

Adding to the overall styling debate is Kia’s strange approach to the Tasman’s wheel arches. These comes finished in black as standard and opting to rather clad them in body colour will cost an additional R5 000.

Inside, the Kia bakkie features a fully integrated digital display setup that combines a 12.3-inch driver cluster, a central infotainment screen, and a dedicated climate control interface.

Proven diesel power

The Kia bakkie is powered by the brand’s tried and trusted 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine. It produces 154kW of power and 440Nm of torque and mated to eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Tasman rides on a robust ladder-frame chassis. It features double wishbone front suspension and a rigid rear axle with leaf springs.

Dedicated terrain settings for low-grip conditions complement four selectable driving modes; Eco, Sport, Normal, and Tow. X-TREK mode allows for controlled, low-speed progress over rough terrain.

The Kia bakkie has a ground clearance of up to 252mm and a wading depth of 800mm. Its approach angle is 32.2 degrees and departure angle is 26.2 degrees. The breakover angle is up to 25.8 degrees.