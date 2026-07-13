Rihanna and Beyoncé steal the show as Jay-Z closes epic Yankee Stadium performance series

Jay-Z wrapped up his three-night "Jay-Z 30" residency at Yankee Stadium with an "Extra Innings" finale and surprise sets from Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Jay-Z closed out his historic three-night residency at New York’s Yankee Stadium on Sunday night with a marathon “Extra Innings” finale.

He brought out Rihanna for a rare live performance and reunited with his wife and frequent collaborator Beyoncé on stage in a night fans are already calling one for the history books.

The run, held from 10 to 12 July 2026, celebrated two major milestones in the rapper’s catalogue: the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt (1996) and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint (2001). A third, unannounced show was later added and billed as “Extra Innings”, giving Jay-Z free rein to move through his back catalogue without being tied to a single album’s tracklist.

Jay-Z brought out both Rihanna and Beyoncé at Night 3 of his Yankee Stadium shows. pic.twitter.com/Vv1ZfXSDsl — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 13, 2026

A late, late night in the Bronx

The finale did not get off to a smooth start. According to several posts on social media, thousands of fans were left queuing outside the stadium after a security scare delayed the show by more than three hours.

Addressing the crowd once he finally took to the stage after midnight, Jay-Z explained that roughly 10 000 people had been left outside when the doors were closed after someone rushed an entrance, forcing security to prioritise crowd safety.

“I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everyone was OK,” he told the crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He reportedly joked that the show could run “until like 5am,” roughly 40 minutes after finally kicking things off – a delay that pushed the nearly three-hour set well past midnight and saw it close with fireworks as the clock approached 3am.

Rihanna makes a rare return to the stage

The night’s headline moment belonged to Rihanna, who joined Jay-Z partway through the set for a performance of their 2009 hit Run This Town, before delivering a solo rendition of her 2015 single B***h Better Have My Money. She reportedly told the crowd she “missed this sh**” after taking on the hook.

It marked one of Rihanna’s few live outings in recent years. According to Attitude, she has performed only sparingly since her last full concert tour, the Anti World Tour, wrapped in November 2016, with subsequent appearances limited to standout moments like the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and her Oscar-nominated performance of Lift Me Up at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Jay-Z and Rihanna’s professional relationship stretches back nearly two decades. Jay-Z signed a then 17-year-old Rihanna to Def Jam Recordings in 2005, shortly after being appointed the label’s president, and the pair went on to collaborate on hits including Umbrella and Talk That Talk alongside Run This Town.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy join the family affair

Beyoncé performing ‘Drunk In Love’ for JAŸ-Z 30 at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/qylGrCZx5r — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 13, 2026

Beyoncé featured across multiple nights of the residency. On opening night, she performed the hook on Reasonable Doubt cut Can’t Knock the Hustle – originally featuring Mary J. Blige – with the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, also joining on stage.

On the closing night, Beyoncé returned for what Variety described as a “saucy rendition” of her 2013 hit Drunk in Love, complete with dancers.

On the Extra Innings setlist, Teyana Taylor filled in for Mary J. Blige’s hook on Can’t Knock the Hustle during the finale, while Usher handled hook duties on Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love) and performed Throwback, and Pharrell Williams returned for a medley of their collaborations, having also appeared the previous night.

A career-spanning victory lap

Each night of the residency had its own focus. Night one leaned into Reasonable Doubt, with guests including Nas and Alicia Keys; night two celebrated The Blueprint, bringing out Eminem and Pharrell; while the Extra Innings finale became a free-flowing, career-spanning set.

Guests across the run also included Jermaine Dupri, Clipse, Swizz Beatz, Jeezy, Fat Joe, Jadakiss and The-Dream, with the finale alone stretching to roughly 50 songs across nearly three hours.

No new music was confirmed at the shows, though a video shown before the first and third nights – reportedly showing Beyoncé cutting Jay-Z’s hair, said to be a ritual he undertakes at the end of a recording cycle – fuelled fan speculation about a possible new project.