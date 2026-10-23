Sleeping Beauty to come alive on stage

Shows run on weekends and during school holidays, with weekday performances reserved for schools.

Two young South African actors will take on the roles of Princess Aurora and Prince Perrault when Sleeping Beauty The Musical makes its African debut at Johannesburg’s Peoples Theatre on 3 November. The production runs until Christmas Eve, with a cast that includes several familiar faces from local television and theatre.

Gabrielle De Gama, who appeared in the Emmy-nominated Mnet crime drama Reyka, will play Aurora, while Tumelo Mogashoa takes on the role of the prince. Director Jill Girard said both performers stood out during auditions.

“Sometimes, very rarely, someone walks into an audition room and magic happens, and they are just perfect for the role,” she said. “This time, two dazzling young talented actors arrived within 15 minutes of each other, and I knew we had found our Princess Aurora and her handsome Prince.”

South African debut

De Gama, who also records music under the name Jaydn Elle, previously appeared in Annie Jnr and Seussical the Musical at the Peoples Theatre. Mogashoa began acting in the United States before completing his schooling at Johannesburg’s National School of the Arts and graduating from the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy in Cape Town.

He will make his Peoples Theatre debut as Queen Catherine, alongside Donae Brazer, Gamelihle Bovana as King Henry, Luciano Zuppa as Hellisent, and Priyanka Bandu as Fairy Tulip.

The musical, written by Ian Curran with music by Simon Hanson and Peter Vint, follows Aurora after she is cursed as a child and raised in hiding. Her meeting with Prince Perrault sets off an adventure across the fictional Kingdom of Australis. Curran said bringing the production to South Africa was particularly special.

“To see families come together and experience the warmth and magic of this show is always so special,” he said.

Shows run on weekends and during school holidays, with weekday performances reserved for schools. Tickets cost R180, with discounts available for Peoples Theatre Kids Club members, and can be booked through Webtickets.