Theatre is busy this season, and there are shows that you simply should not miss.

Alice in Wonderland’s Janice Honeyman’s 39th pantomime at Joburg Theatre this December.

It just is not the festive season without one of her decadent, incredible and smiley-charged shows.

Across town, a puppet dragon with a 12 metre wingspan takes the stage at Montecasino as The Firebird makes its Johannesburg debut on 4 December.

Joburg Ballet wraps up Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Gold Reef City on 6 December, and Oliver! opens at Artscape in Cape Town five days later.

Here is what’s on from 1 to 14 December in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Durban, with ticket prices and booking details from venues and ticket sellers.

Theatre is busy this season, and there are shows that you simply should not miss.

1 – Janice Honeyman’s Alice in Wonderland, Joburg Theatre

Desmond Dube is back in a frock as Dame Nanny Fanny Floppalot, with Ashley Scott as Alice and Brendan Van Rhyn as the Queen of Hearts.

Russel Savadier plays Lewis Carroll, who narrates the show.

The pantomime runs on the Mandela stage on 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 December and continues until Christmas Eve.

Parental guidance is advised, with some of the jokes aimed at adults.

Cost: R220 to R390, or R140 for the 10.30am shows on 9 and 10 December.

Book: Alice in Wonderland on Webtickets or call Joburg Theatre on 0861 670 670.

2 – Sleeping Beauty The Musical, Peoples Theatre, Braamfontein

Gabrielle De Gama as Princess Aurora and Tumelo Mogashoa as Prince Perrault in Sleeping Beauty The Musical at Peoples Theatre, Braamfontein, until 24 December. Picture: Supplied

Gabrielle De Gama, who played the young Reyka in the Emmy nominated crime drama, stars as Princess Aurora in the African premiere of this adaptation.

LAMTA, the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy, graduate Tumelo Mogashoa plays Prince Perrault.

The musical features original songs and gets the audience involved. Public shows are at 10.30am and 2.30pm on weekends and during the school holidays until 24 December.

Cost: R180, R145 for Kids Club members and R155 for adults accompanying members.

Book: Sleeping Beauty The Musical on Webtickets, call 011 877 6841 or email [email protected].

3 – The Firebird, The Teatro, Montecasino

Janni Younge and Jay Pather’s production of Stravinsky’s The Firebird comes to Johannesburg for six performances after playing the Hollywood Bowl and selling out at Artscape.

It combines dance and puppetry, with 15 performers and a dragon with a 12 metre wingspan.

Shows are at 7pm on 4 December, at 11am, 3pm and 7.30pm on 5 December and at 11am and 3pm on 6 December.

The production runs for an hour and is recommended for children aged six and older.

Cost: R150 to R580, with family tickets from R150 a person when booking for four or more.

Book: The Firebird on Webtickets.

4 – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City

Joburg Ballet dancers in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, until 6 December. Picture: Supplied

Joburg Ballet has brought back Mario Gaglione’s award winning Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for its 25th anniversary season.

The ballet opened on 27 November for a run of 11 shows.

The remaining December performances take place from 2 to 6 December, with the first show at 11am on 2 December. Do not miss this.

Cost: R200 to R980, with the 11am shows on 2 and 3 December at R200.

Book: Via Webtickets or contact Joburg Ballet.

5 – The Rocky Horror Show, Pieter Toerien Main Theatre, Montecasino

Craig Urbani plays Dr Frank N Furter in Pieter Toerien and the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy’s new staging of The Rocky Horror Show.

The audience is encouraged to join in. The show runs for about two hours with an interval and closes on 20 December. It is rated PG16.

Cost: R200 to R495.

Book: The Rocky Horror Show on Webtickets.

6 – A Festive Swing, The Teatro, Montecasino

Ross Learmonth, Monique Steyn, Tracey Lee Oliver and Harry Sideropoulos join Adam Howard and the 18 piece Johannesburg Big Band for a programme of Christmas favourites.

The first shows are at 7pm on 11 December, at 2pm and 7pm on 12 December and at 2pm on 13 December.

The band returns from 18 to 20 December. Admission is open to children aged three and older.

Cost: R240 to R490.

Book: A Festive Swing on Webtickets.

7 – Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist, Studio Theatre, Montecasino

Andre brings his year end hypnosis show to Montecasino, where audience members aged 16 and older can volunteer to go on stage.

Shows are at 7.30pm on 4 and 11 December, at 5pm and 8pm on 5 and 12 December and at 2pm on 6 and 13 December.

Access to the Studio Theatre is via a flight of stairs. The venue has no wheelchair access.

Cost: R150 to R180.

Book: Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist on Webtickets.

8 – Amy Winehouse, the Diva and her Demons, Theatre on the Square, Sandton

Roscoe Nefdt, Kerry Hiles and Kristo Zondagh in Amy Winehouse, the Diva and her Demons at Theatre on the Square, Sandton, from 8 to 16 December. Picture: Supplied

Kerry Hiles performs Amy Winehouse’s songs and tells the story of her life between numbers.

Roscoe Nefdt plays guitar and Kristo Zondagh is on drums.

The acoustic tribute runs from 8 to 16 December, with shows at 7.30pm from 8 to 11 December, at 5pm and 8pm on 12 December and at 3pm on 13 December.

The show contains explicit language.

Cost: R180 to R200.

Book: Amy Winehouse, the Diva and her Demons on Webtickets or call 011 883 8606.

9 – The Nutcracker, Roodepoort Theatre

The Youth Russian Ballet Company stages Tchaikovsky’s Christmas ballet for four performances.

The young dancers train in the Vaganova method. Shows are at noon and 5pm on 5 December and at 11am and 3pm on 6 December.

Cost: R180 to R360.

Book: The Nutcracker at Roodepoort Theatre or call the box office on 011 472 1374.

10 – Oliver!, Artscape Opera House, Cape Town

Jonathan Roxmouth plays Fagin in Pieter Toerien and Cape Town Opera’s Oliver!, which opens at Artscape on 11 December.

Bethany Dickson plays Nancy, Graham Hopkins is Mr Brownlow and Richard Gau is Bill Sikes.

Opening weekend performances are at 7.30pm on 11 December, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on 12 December and at 2pm on 13 December.

The musical runs for about two and a half hours and admits children aged five and older. It moves to The Teatro at Montecasino from 29 January 2027.

Cost: R220 to R620.

Book: Oliver! on Webtickets.

11- The House of Bernarda Alba, Theatre On The Bay, Camps Bay

Jennifer Steyn plays a widow who confines her five daughters to the family home for eight years of mourning in Federico García Lorca’s drama.

Terry Norton plays her mother, and Bianca Amato directs the LAMTA cast. Performances are at 6pm most evenings and at 2pm on Saturdays until 12 December.

The Cameron Mackintosh Studio is upstairs and has no wheelchair access.

Cost: R250.

Book: The House of Bernarda Alba on Webtickets.

12 – The History Boys, Theatre On The Bay, Camps Bay

Mark Richardson, Ashley Dowds and Gianluca Gironi join LAMTA students in Alan Bennett’s play about a group of Yorkshire schoolboys preparing for entrance exams for Oxford and Cambridge.

Chris Weare directs.

The play runs until 12 December and is rated PG14 for strong language and sexual references.

Cost: R250 to R375.

Book: The History Boys on Webtickets.

13 – A Summer Dream, Spier Wine Farm, Stellenbosch

Masked performers in Brett Bailey’s A Summer Dream, at the Spier Wine Farm amphitheatre from 11 to 13 December. Picture: Supplied

Brett Bailey’s outdoor procession of masked moths, sheep, alligators and unicorns returns to Spier for a fifth year from 11 to 13 December.

It starts at 7.45pm sharp in the amphitheatre by the river.

“A Summer Dream is a chance to step out of the everyday and into another world for an hour,” Bailey said. Bring a warm jacket.

Cost: R200 for the show, R270 with a burger, R350 with a pizza and R500 with a sunset picnic. Children under 12 pay R80 and children under two enter free.

Book: Through Webtickets, with details on the Spier Wine Farm website.

14 – ELF The Musical Jr, Playhouse Drama Theatre, Durban

The Young Performers Project stages the junior version of the musical about Buddy the Elf at the Playhouse Drama Theatre from 4 to 20 December.

Cost: R190 to R225.

Book: ELF The Musical Jr on Webtickets.