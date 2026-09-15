South African Rick Treweek wins Emmy for outstanding emerging media

The immersive theatre production is performed live inside VRChat, a social VR platform, and is set in Uncanny Alley, an original virtual universe created by Treweek.



Uncanny Alley: A New Day took home the trophy for Outstanding Emerging Media Program at the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Rick Treweek, the South African creator, artist and worldbuilder, received the Emmy with the Ferryman Collective team, his Los Angeles-based collaborators on the project, beating tough competitors Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema and The World of Fallout.



“This one is for home,” says Treweek, who is known in virtual reality as MetaRick.

“South Africa does not wait for perfect conditions. We build under load-shedding skies and still send a city across the ocean.” His mom was the first person he told about the win, in the middle of the night in South Africa.

“And then everyone in Kokstad knew,” he laughs.

Uncanny Alley

Picture: Supplied

The immersive theatre production is performed live inside VRChat, a social VR platform, and is set in Uncanny Alley, an original virtual universe created by Treweek.

In Uncanny Alley: A New Day, audiences become escaped detainees fleeing Adaptive Learning Industries, a corporation preparing to erase its citizens’ memories.



Alongside a pair of professional actors playing 15 characters in real time, audience members must escape imprisonment, evade capture, and ultimately decide whether to abandon Uncanny Alley or stay and fight for their home.

No two performances are the same



He created Uncanny Alley in 2020, while living in a flat in Johannesburg during South Africa’s strict initial Covid-19 lockdowns. Unable to gather in person, he built a place where people could stand next to one another again – a cyberpunk back alley of the internet.

The universe’s first narrative experience, The Search for Gh0st, was selected for Venice VR Expanded in 2021 and won the Spirit of Raindance Award in 2022.



In 2024, Treweek and Ferryman Collective, a non-profit VR theatre company, started discussing the idea of a live theatrical performance inside the universe.

Rather than stage the show in the existing world, Virtual Worlds Company built an entirely new one for the production: more than 30 environments, engineered to run on standalone Meta Quest headsets.

Ferryman founders Stephen Butchko and Deirdre V. Lyons wrote and directed the immersive theatre experience. Ferryman technical director Christopher Lane Davis, who works as Screaming Color, contributed original visual effects and music, as well as helping to control the live show.

Winning awards

Picture: Supplied

Uncanny Alley: A New Day premiered in competition at Venice Immersive 2024, where it won the Fanheart3 XR Fan Experience Award. It has since been presented at SXSW, Raindance Immersive, NewImages Festival, Augmented World Expo and SIGGRAPH, winning the XR Immersive Award at Kaohsiung Film Festival in Taiwan and Gold at the XRMust Awards, among other accolades.



Its Emmy win capped a remarkable week for Treweek, who also exhibited at Continuum ’26, which opened two nights earlier in Saudi Arabia. As a mentor-artist for the exhibition, he presented Gh0st Out The Shell, which combined sculpture and virtual reality to explore the relationship between physical and virtual identity.



“I cast Gh0st in bronze for the exhibition, so she arrived in the real world at the same time she was up for awards at the Emmys, which is quite cool,” says Treweek.