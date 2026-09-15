Meet the fans competing in ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ Season 12

They will be joining this season's celebrity partners on the island: Caster Semenya, Nadia Nakai, Francois Hougaard, Leandie du Randt, Sandile Mahlangu, Amanda du-Pont, Lalela Mswane and Wiseman Mncube.

The countdown to the 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure has officially begun, and eight fans are preparing to trade everyday life for adventure, competition and the chance to win a share of the ultimate prize.

Réunion Island is the backdrop for this season, where they will be pushed mentally, physically and emotionally as they compete alongside the celebrities in a series of challenges.

“We have an incredibly exciting group of fans this season, each bringing a completely different personality, background and set of strengths to the competition,” says Sveti Kovatcheva, brand manager: Dairy Fruit Mix at Clover.

“What makes Tropika Island of Treasure so special is seeing ordinary South Africans take on extraordinary challenges, and we cannot wait for viewers to get to know these contestants, cheer them on and experience their journeys with them.”

Meet the fans:

Andile Khuluse, 24

Hometown: Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal (Currently based in Johannesburg)

Andile Khuluse is a final-year Bachelor of Education student who has spent the past four years gaining practical experience through an internship, building relationships with fellow teachers, parents and students along the way. Outside of his studies, Andile is a fitness enthusiast, personal trainer and sports coach, with a passion for photography and cinematography.

He entered the competition with his sights firmly set on changing his life: from the opportunity to compete for his share of the R1 million grand prize to gaining media exposure and opening doors to future opportunities with major brands. Andile is determined to use the platform to inspire young people to pursue their ambitions and “shoot for the moon”. His biggest strength, he says, is anything physical, combined with his observant nature.

Anke Coetzer, 26

Hometown: Swellendam, Western Cape

Anke Coetzer is a qualified pharmacist from Swellendam with a love for running, singing, making music and cooking. She has also been a long-time fan of Tropika Island of Treasure and says taking part in the show is something she has wanted to do for as long as she can remember.

For Anke, the opportunity represents a chance to challenge herself and experience something that may only come around once in a lifetime. She believes her greatest advantage in the competition will be her determination and absolute refusal to give up.

While she may describe herself as a blonde who is “pretty smart, most of the time”, there is no joking about her love of science, as Anke is particularly passionate about chemistry.

Ashay Sewlall, 25

Hometown: Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal and currently based in Durban

Ashay Sewlall is a content creator, radio personality and athlete with a passion for entertainment, fitness, sport and music. Through his lifestyle, entertainment and motivational content, he has built a platform focused on connecting with people, making them laugh and inspiring them along the way. Naturally energetic and outgoing, Ashay also has a fiercely competitive side and is not one to back down when things get tough.

He entered the show to step outside his comfort zone, test himself both mentally and physically, and experience an adventure he will never forget. His sporting background has taught him discipline, teamwork and resilience, while his ability to connect with people could prove to be one of his biggest advantages in a competition where relationships matter just as much as physical strength.

Iana Strydom, 27

Hometown: Johannesburg

Iana Strydom grew up between Johannesburg and her family’s farm in Frankfort, developing a lifelong love of adventure and the outdoors. She holds an honours degree in Environmental Sciences and began a master’s degree before taking her career in an entirely different direction, becoming a full-time content creator. Her list of hobbies reads almost like a challenge in itself: hiking in the Drakensberg, cycling, running, stand-up paddleboarding, rollerblading, guitar and competitive padel are just some of the activities she enjoys. She is also passionate about fishing and outdoor adventures.

Highly competitive and always ready to turn almost anything into a competition, Iana entered the show because she wanted to discover exactly what she is capable of. She believes her strong-willed mindset, athleticism, and never-quit attitude will give her an edge. There is also one particularly unusual fact about Iana: she was attacked by a lion when she was little. Despite that experience, she admits she is still more frightened by the creepy crawlies that appear in swimming pools.

Jodell Tantij, 25

Hometown: Johannesburg

Jodell Tantij is a radio presenter, broadcaster, content creator and teacher known for her energetic personality, authentic storytelling and ability to connect with audiences. As part of the 5FM team, she has built a reputation for engaging on-air content and digital storytelling, while her background in education has also seen her use her voice to empower young people.

She holds an honours degree focused on curriculum development and design and has a passion for people, travel, fitness and trying new things. After leaving her teaching career, Jodell was craving an adventure and saw the show as the perfect opportunity to challenge herself. A self-described team player, she believes her combination of intelligence, fitness and ability to work with others could make her a formidable competitor.

Sesimphiwe ‘Sesi’ Mbatha, 25

Hometown: eMsinga, KwaZulu-Natal (Currently based in Cape Town)

Sesi Mbatha is an entrepreneur, content creator, and hybrid athlete with a passion for business, adventure, fitness, and community. She is the founder and owner of Sweat & Sound and holds a finance degree from the University of Arizona in the US. An avid outdoors enthusiast, Sesi loves bringing people together through events, but is equally happy escaping off the grid to explore mountains and new places.

She entered the show because she is always chasing new experiences and challenging herself. Winning would allow her to invest further in her business, get a car to explore more of South Africa and build meaningful connections that she hopes will last long after the island. Sesi believes her biggest strength is her ability to adapt. Athletic, competitive, resourceful and a natural leader, she brings a strong “never-say-die” attitude to everything she does.

Shaun Farrell, 28

Hometown: Pretoria

Shaun Farrell is a Pretoria-based chartered accountant working in technology and digital transformation at Deloitte Global, but behind the corporate world is an endurance athlete and adventurer who enjoys discovering what he is capable of when things get uncomfortable.

From swimming from Robben Island to Blouberg to competing in Hyrox, Shaun is no stranger to testing his limits. Fiercely competitive but quick to laugh at himself when things go wrong, he describes himself as deeply loyal, with his family, Christian faith and love for people at the heart of who he is. Shaun entered the show to step into the unknown, push his limits and create memories that will last long after the competition ends. Born six weeks premature at just 1.78kg, Shaun has spent his life defying the odds, and clearly has no intention of stopping now.

Thando Zwane, 35

Hometown: Johannesburg

Born and raised in Johannesburg, Thando Zwane is an entrepreneur and actor who runs Sthaweni Trading Enterprise with his sister, Noluthando Zwane. Adventure and sport have always been a major part of Thando’s life. A former football player who progressed through a football academy into the professional league before a serious injury ended his playing career, he now keeps active through boxing, indoor soccer and padel.

His Tropika Island of Treasure journey has been years in the making. After previously making it to the callbacks during an earlier audition, Thando found himself walking past the activation at Menlyn Mall on the final day of auditions earlier this year and decided to give the dream another shot. This time, he made it. A confident, adventurous and determined competitor, Thando says his greatest strength is the fight within him and his refusal to give up.