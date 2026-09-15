IN PICS: TV’s A-listers glitter on Emmy’s red carpet

Here are some of the top looks at the Emmy Awards

The brightest stars in television hit the red carpet on Monday for the Emmy Awards, television’s equivalent of the Oscars, and they certainly gave fashion fans something to talk about.

Here are some of the top looks seen at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles:

All the sparkles

The women of Hollywood know that under the bright lights, a bit of shimmer goes a long way.

Zendaya at the Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on 14 September 2026 in Los Angeles. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images/AFP

Zendaya, who often turns heads with her red carpet flair, glistened in a custom silver Prada gown with a plunging neckline, plus plenty of bling crystals embroidered into the dress and diamonds in her ears.

A sassy short haircut completed the look for the actress, a past winner who is again a nominee for her work on Euphoria.

US actress and singer Selena Gomez arrives for the Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on 14 September 2026. Picture: LISA O’CONNOR / AFP

Selena Gomez, a nominee for best comedy actress for Only Murders in the Building, oozed glamour in a strapless gold column gown from Louis Vuitton, her hair long, loose and curly.

Host Mariska Hargitay, already a two-time Emmy winner this year for her documentary My Mom Jayne, looked radiant in a glittering fire-engine red, curve-hugging Monse gown that cascaded to the floor in a fringed train.

Her daughter Amaya wore a matching look, with both appearing to channel the spirit of Hargitay’s mother, late movie icon Jayne Mansfield.

Soft pastels

Other stars at the Peacock Theater opted for softer looks, in dreamy hues of green, lavender and pale blue.

Elle Fanning, the star of Apple TV’s quirky Margo’s Got Money Troubles, who is nominated alongside Gomez, rocked a sleeveless sparkling green Ralph Lauren slip dress with a shoulder tassel that trailed to the floor.

Katherine LaNasa, last year’s winner for best drama supporting actress for The Pitt, and a nominee again this time around, was a vision in a simple sky blue Louis Vuitton gown with spaghetti straps.

US actress Sarah Pidgeon arrives for the Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on 14 September 2026. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

And Sarah Pidgeon, a nominee for the much-talked-about limited series Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette, stunned on the peacock blue carpet – in celebration of NBC’s 100th anniversary – wearing a purple Chanel slip dress with silver bead and pearl accents.

Dapper men

The Emmys usually does not deliver an adventurous red carpet, especially for the guys, but a few stood out.

Colman Domingo, a double nominee for his work on Euphoria and The Four Seasons, is always raising the fashion bar for Hollywood’s men, and he did not disappoint.

US actor Colman Domingo at the Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on 14 September 2026. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

He wore a soft brown Valentino jacket with a Mandarin collar and knob buttons, a sassy fuschia sash belt fastened with an elaborate silver brooch and fluid cream trousers.

Noah Wyle, who won for the second year in a row for best drama actor for his gritty medical drama The Pitt, donned a tan tuxedo jacket with silky lapels and black trousers from Brunello Cucinelli.

Noah Wyle, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Award for ‘The Pitt’, poses in the press room during the Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on 14 September 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP

Dress the part

If you want to win an Emmy, you need to… dress like an Emmy?

For Meg Stalter, a nominee for best comedy supporting actress for Hacks, who is known for zany red carpet takes, that appears to be the plan.

She showed up in a gold midriff-baring top and hot pants, gold body paint, necklaces, wings and carrying an atom, exactly like the winged woman statuette she hopes to take home.