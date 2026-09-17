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Rob Reiner’s son will not face the death penalty, prosecutor says

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

17 September 2026

09:16 am

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Nick Reiner had a history of addiction and mental health issues.

Director Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner attend AOL Build Presents: "Being Charlie" at AOL Studios In New York on May 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images)

Director Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner attend AOL Build Presents: “Being Charlie” at AOL Studios In New York on May 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images)

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The son of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner will not face the death penalty when he stands trial over the killings of his parents, Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor said Tuesday.

Nick Reiner, who turned 33 on Monday, was arrested in December 2025 after his parents’ bloodied bodies were discovered at their home in the affluent Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait.

Rob Reiner, 78, the director behind classics including When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men and his wife, Michele Singer, 70, were stabbed to death.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the decision not to pursue the death penalty followed “rigorous review” including discussions with the Reiner family.

“They made their views very clear,” Hochman said at an early morning press briefing, referring to Nick Reiner’s siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner.

“We took their views into consideration in ultimately deciding not to seek the death penalty.”

The maximum sentence Nick Reiner will face is life in prison without possibility of parole. The prosecutor estimated a trial would not begin before 2027.

Nick Reiner had a history of addiction and mental health issues.

He lived in a guest house on his parents’ property and had attended a party at the home of comedian Conan O’Brien with his parents before their deaths, an event at which some attendees reportedly said he had behaved erratically.

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Rob Reiner, the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner, started his showbiz career in acting.

He won fame as the oafish son-in-law Michael Meathead Stivic on the groundbreaking 1970s sitcom All in the Family, before transitioning to directing.

As a director, his output included classic films like 1984’s rock music mockumentary This is Spinal Tap, fantasy gem The Princess Bride from 1987, and seminal coming-of-age movie Stand By Me.

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