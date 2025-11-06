The Corrs bring ‘Talk on Corners’ to South Africa

It's been 30 years since The Corrs' debut 'Talk On Corners' conquered the world. Now, the band is taking it on tour and playing Mzansi.

Imagine a band taking their debut album on tour three decades after its release. It’s been that long since Talk On Corners turned Irish band The Corrs into global pop royalty. The sibling group is bringing the show to South Africa for the first time next month.

The Corrs collective said that this tour is not just a reunion, it is a return to the joy of family, music and connection. After years of solo projects and individual pursuits, they have come full circle, celebrating the songs that launched them and the memories in every chorus.

Ahead of their South African dates, Sharon Corr spoke about what it means to be back together, why Talk On Corners still feels as fresh as ever, and the secret to keeping harmony alive both on and off the stage.

Three decades since debut

It has been nearly three decades since Talk On Corners first took the world by storm. What does it feel like revisiting that era of your music, and how have those songs grown or changed meaning for you over time?

The songs feel as fresh as ever and are a joy to revisit, when we play them it’s almost like travelling in time as they bring back so many great memories. Judging by the audience response they are as well loved as ever.

South Africa has waited a long time for an official The Corrs tour. What made now the right time to finally bring your tour here?

That’s very true and so long overdue. Obviously we’ve played before in SA for Nelson Mandela many times, a dream come true really. Bringing Talk on Corners now just feels like the right time and better late than never.

Watch the trailer:

You’ve toured the world and played to sold-out crowds for years. How do you keep that sense of wonder and joy alive when you step on stage together?

Honestly we are so blessed to do what we do, so every concert feels like an honour. Music unites people of all walks all creeds, it’s easy to feel real joy and inspiration in that scenario.

Working as siblings for so long must come with both laughter and the odd eye roll. What’s the secret to keeping the balance between family and the music?

‘What we have is magical’

Oh yes, the odd eye roll to put it mildly. We are very close and have always felt one of our greatest successes is that we actually still talk to each other. Besides the day-to-day, there’s a much bigger picture, this is what we were born to do and what we have together is magical.

Many of your songs blend Irish folk, pop and rock so seamlessly that they’ve become timeless. How do you approach creating music that feels both rooted in tradition and completely fresh?

We follow our instincts, it’s very organic and very honest and that’s something people can relate to.

ALSO READ: Drag star Latrice Royale returns to SA with ‘Terms and Conditions

The Talk On Corners album was a turning point for The Corrs and for pop music at the time. When you think back to that period, what moments stand out as life-changing for the band?

Selling out Wembley Arena for six nights. Performing at the White House. Performing with Pavarotti. So many great times.

Are there any new albums in the works? If there is, what can fans expect, a nostalgic echo of the past or something entirely new?

It is something we are looking at right now. Music is a journey and hard to predict. We’ll keep you posted.

Old favourites on stage

You’ve each explored solo projects over the years. How have those experiences shaped the way you come together creatively now?

When you go out solo you learn many new things and experience different ways of writing and recording, that all brings something new to us now. Rather like a larger buffet of sound to create from.

South African audiences are famously warm and passionate. What can fans expect from The Corrs when you tour South Africa for the first time?

They can expect to enjoy every minute, celebrate the moments and the harmony between band and audience. The show takes a lovely arc through our writing and the audience should experience the full gamut of emotions, as do we. We play all the hits and take some nice twists and turns through our repertoire. We can’t wait to see you all.

Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim Corr will perform at Pretoria’s SunBet Arena on 22 November and Cape Town’s Grand Arena on 25 November.

NOW READ: ‘Far Gone’ is the child soldier war story you’ll always remember