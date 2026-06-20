Nonn Botha returns to Kaya 959 as the station refreshes its line-up

The announcement follows the station's confirmation that DJ Fresh will join as the new host of Kaya Breakfast.

Nonn Botha is returning to Kaya 959 as the station enters a new programming chapter with a refreshed line-up.

The line-up also introduces new presenters Sweetness Motsepe, who joins from You FM, and Dee Nkomo, from Capricorn FM. Botha will form part of the station’s weekend programming.

The announcement follows Kaya 959‘s confirmation that DJ Fresh will join the station as the new host of Kaya Breakfast alongside Thato Mataboge from 1 July.

Programme manager Maekanya Morotoba said the DJ Fresh announcement marked the beginning of a broader programming shift.

“It was also the start of a bigger story. We are excited to welcome Sweetness Motsepe from YFM and Dee Nkomo from Capricorn FM, and to welcome Nonn Botha back to the Kaya 959 family,” Morotoba said.

“We are now showing listeners the full picture. This is a schedule with pace, personality and purpose.”

Kaya 959 new line-up

The weekday schedule begins with Let It Be from 05:00 to 06:00, hosted by Xola Dlwati. Kaya Breakfast with DJ Fresh and Thato Mataboge airs from 06:00 to 09:00.

Tbose presents The Best T in the City from 09:00 to 12:00, followed by Andy Maqondwana with Feel Good from 12:00 to 15:00.

Drive 959 runs from 15:00 to 18:00 with Glen Lewis, Skhumba Hlophe and Kgomotso Matsunyane.

Evening programming includes Kaya Biz with Gugulethu Mfuphi, Point of View with Phemelo Motene, and The Upper Room with Mablerh.

Weekend shows include The Vibe with Dee Nkomo, Saturday Select with Sweetness Motsepe, and Soulful Sunday with Nonn Botha, alongside other music and talk programming.

Morotoba said the changes represent a broader repositioning of the station.

“Kaya 959 has always been about more than filling time slots. It is about companionship, culture, music, conversation and connection.

“Our listeners are switched on, expressive and ambitious. They want radio that understands their world. This line-up gives them energy in the morning, ease during the day, personality on the drive home, substance in the evening and beautiful music experiences over the weekend.”