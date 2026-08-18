Dineo Ranaka stars in her own podcast about healing and taboo topics

Dineo gets real about doing the inner work.

Dineo Ranaka wants people to pause, reflect and take charge of their transformation.

The radio presenter and television star is asking a question many people may not want to answer: are you actually doing the inner work?

The Metro FM presenter, entrepreneur and media personality has launched Grounded, a new community centred on personal growth, self-awareness, faith and the messy business of figuring yourself out.

According to her, it’s not simply about positive quotes or telling people to hustle harder. Grounded is about slowing down, looking inwards and being honest about where you are in life.

The first project under the movement is Grounded Talk with Dineo Ranaka, a podcast where she opens up conversations around identity, acceptance, emotional wellbeing, purpose and transformation.

No pretending, just honest conversations

The podcast takes a more personal approach to the conversations that are sometimes considered taboo and rarely discussed openly.

From dealing with other people’s opinions to learning acceptance and understanding who you are, Ranaka explores the realities of becoming more self-aware.

“Grounded is a community for anyone willing to do the inner work. It is about creating a space for truth, healing, wisdom, and transformation. We live in a world that constantly tells us to move faster, achieve more, and keep going. Grounded invites us to pause, renew our minds, and become intentional about who we are becoming,” says Ranaka.

That idea of slowing down is at the heart of the podcast.

In a world where everyone seems to be chasing the next achievement, Grounded encourages listeners to take a breath and ask whether they are actually living intentionally or simply surviving from one day to the next.

It is a journey, not a quick fix

The podcast also tackles the idea that personal transformation has a finish line. Rananka sees becoming a better version of yourself as a lifelong process.

The podcast brings together conversations influenced by lived experience, faith, psychology and personal growth, while encouraging listeners to take what resonates and apply it to their own lives.

Grounded Talk with Dineo Ranaka is available on YouTube.