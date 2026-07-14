AI song steals spotlight from Izingane zeS’thembu season 4 announcement

Mzansi Magic's announcement of Izingane zeS'thembu season 4 promised viewers a lot, but the buzz has instead been dominated by widespread criticism over the trailer's AI-generated song.

Mzansi Magic’s announcement of the return of its popular reality series Izingane zeS’thembu for season 4 has sparked excitement among fans of the Mseleku family saga, but the buzz has quickly been overshadowed by criticism over the trailer’s use of an AI-generated song.

The channel shared the premiere date for the spin-off of Uthando neS’thembu on Monday, billing the new season as a “realnovela” that will air twice weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting 20 August at 8pm.

The announcement also highlights deeper storytelling focused on the children of businessman Musa Mseleku as they navigate young adulthood, love, independence, family expectations and the complexities of growing up in one of South Africa’s most prominent polygamous households.

Returning Izingane zeS’thembu cast members include Mpumelelo, Sne, Lwandle, Abongwe and Mpiloenhle “Mpilo” Mseleku. They will be joined by the younger generation (Mnini, Owami, Mawande, and Thando) plus familiar faces like Khwezi Mazibuko, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela.

The ‘realest’ chapter yet

The season promises emotional growth, business struggles, relationship drama and the siblings stepping up in the wake of their father’s declining health to carry forward the family legacy.

In a Q&A with the channel, Mpilo spoke about her personal evolution, vulnerability and commitment to authenticity this season, inviting Izingane zeS’thembu viewers to witness “the realest” chapter yet.

Yet much of the immediate social media conversation has centred not on these storylines, but on the promotional trailer itself.

AI song controversy

Viewers like @kamoso_ on X reacted, posting: “Haibo with the AI song?? But we will be there!!”

haibo with the AI song??😭 but we will be there!! https://t.co/NVfsdsmPc7 — your future whateva (@kamoso_) July 13, 2026

Similar sentiments have echoed across X, with some fans questioning the decision to feature AI-generated music instead of commissioning South African artists for a show deeply rooted in local culture and family narratives.

So many songs to choose from bakhethe eye AI https://t.co/sr8RGwPBeb — Bree Van de Kamp 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 (@Lesedi_F) July 13, 2026

They are on a mission to reward AI yong😭😭 https://t.co/02Fm9LhE38 July 13, 2026

Critics argue the choice feels like a cost-cutting shortcut that undercuts Izingane zeS’thembu‘s emotional authenticity and the rich musical heritage of Mzansi storytelling. While the series has built its reputation on raw, relatable human experiences within the Mseleku family, the AI element has prompted discussions about creative integrity in reality television.

Despite the detour in conversation, anticipation remains high as people look forward to the expanded schedule and focus on generational dynamics, positioning Izingane zeS’thembu season 4 as a potential evolution for the long-running franchise, blending signature family tensions with themes of resilience and self-discovery.