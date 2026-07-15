WATCH: Kenyan politician calls for Netflix’s ‘The Polygamist’ to be banned

Mosiria also wants the series to be suspended on Netflix.

Kenyan politician Geoffrey Mosiria has called for Netflix’s The Polygamist to be banned in Kenya.

Mosiria argued that the series does not portray polygamy accurately.

In a video circulating on social media, Mosiria defended polygamy, saying he is a “product” of it.

“If you say polygamy is bad and I’m a product of polygamy, then you mean that my father made a mistake bringing me into this world. Polygamy is good. It’s only abused by a few people,” he said.

Mosiria also shared his views on how infidelity should be addressed within relationships.

“If a man is cheating, look for ways of controlling that man… Let him bring that girl he’s cheating with, sit down and agree. This is the person you’re going to cheat with. Instead of cheating, marry her. That’s where polygamy qualifies.”

Mosiria calls for the series to be banned

Mosiria called for the series to be banned in Kenya.

“This movie should be banned completely from Kenya. It should be suspended from Netflix, and we are going to sue,” he said.

The Polygamist is a 22-episode drama based on Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi’s 2012 novel of the same name. It premiered globally on Netflix on 12 June.

Since its global debut, the series has attracted more than 19 million views and remains among Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched non-English shows worldwide.