Big Brother Mzansi weekly wrap: Wins, tensions, nominations and more

At least 10 housemates are facing eviction this week

Following last Sunday’s first eviction, the Big Brother Mzansi: Bazozwa house erupted with tension, emotional confrontations and shifting alliances.

At least 10 housemates are up for eviction this week, with one or two expected to leave on Sunday.

Dene Jones, Didi, Ilano, King Wanda, Liema, Mashel, Mmeli, Que and Thandeka were nominated for eviction on Monday.

Tumi the Barber, this week’s Head of House (HoH), used his HoH power to add Ramona to the list.

Bravo B and Kokii remain safe after being selected last week as part of the “Untouchable Pick” twist.

ALSO READ: Big Brother Mzansi: Ofentse eviction angers viewers — ‘The experiment has lost the plot’

Tumi the Barber claims Head of House

Tumi won the HoH challenge, which tested focus and stamina, granting him immunity for the week.

Buhle B joined him in the HoH suite as this week’s HoH guest.

Mmeli also secured a win in the week’s Sponsor Challenge. Housemates participated in the King Pie “Match the Taste” challenge, where Mmeli won R5 000 for correctly identifying pie flavours.

House relationships and tensions

Trixie & Bravo B: Their relationship has been strained since Sunday’s live show.

The Don & Neliswa: The pairing continues without conflict.

Tumi & Buhle B: Buhle B praised Tumi’s HoH win and expressed frustration over how others perceive their bond.

Mmeli & Thandeka: They remain close despite ups and downs.

Dube & Kokki: Kokki expressed affection for Dube, who declined verbally, though they continue to interact closely.

ALSO READ: What to watch: Netflix’s ‘Free Bert’ is cringe, chaotic and hilarious

Big Brother Mzansi: Upcoming events

Friday: Spills with Biggie at 19:00 will cover house conflicts and highlights. Studio guests include Yolanda, Tsholofelo Moyo, and Nombulelelo Fox.

Saturday: The Chillers Party will feature DJ Shaun 101 performing.

Sunday: The next eviction show will determine which housemate leaves. Voting closed Thursday at 21:00.

NOW READ: Mmuso Worship announces new single ‘ZION’ ahead of Easter album