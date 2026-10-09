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Dearest gentle reader: The Bridgerton matriarch gets her own love story

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Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

9 October 2026

08:00 pm

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Netflix has ordered an untitled Bridgerton limited series about a young Lady Violet and Viscount Edmund.

Lady Violet and Edmund’s Love Story Gets Its Own Netflix Series

Netflix has ordered a new Bridgerton limited series centred on a young Lady Violet. Picture: Facebook, Shondaland

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Lady Whistledown has issued a fresh dispatch. Netflix and Shondaland announced on Thursday that a new limited series will chronicle the early life of a young Lady Violet and her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, according to Variety.

The series has no title yet and is officially the “untitled Bridgerton project”. Netflix says the rollout will mirror Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, so a title along the lines of Lady Violet: A Bridgerton Story would make sense, but that’s speculation for now.

Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini, a producer on Queen Charlotte, will serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers, Variety reports. Tom Verica returns as director and executive producer, with Betsy Beers also executive producing.

Casting hasn’t been announced. Variety notes it’s unclear whether Connie Jenkins-Greig, who played a teenage Violet Ledger in Queen Charlotte, will return. Ruth Gemmell plays Violet in the main series.

Where it sits in the timeline

This is a prequel. The main show opens in 1813 with Violet already a widow raising eight children, so her courtship with Edmund belongs to the decades before. (That puts it in the 1780s by our maths, but Netflix hasn’t confirmed a setting.)

Edmund’s death, famously caused by a bee sting, is part of Bridgerton lore, which gives this love story a poignant edge.

What we’ve already had

  • Season 1 (December 2020): Daphne and Simon
  • Season 2 (March 2022): Anthony and Kate
  • Queen Charlotte (May 2023): The six-episode prequel, which debuted at No. 1 in 91 countries and famously had a lavish South African launch
  • Season 3 (2024): Colin and Penelope
  • Season 4 (early 2026): Benedict and Sophie

What’s still to come

Season 5 follows Francesca and Michaela and is confirmed for 2027, though Netflix has not confirmed the release date.

It’s the first Bridgerton season to centre a queer love story, starring a South African actor as one of the series’ leads.

Netflix renewed the series for a fifth and sixth season in May 2025, and reports suggest Eloise is next, with Hyacinth and Gregory the only siblings left after that.

The Violet and Edmund series has no release date or window yet.

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