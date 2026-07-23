WATCH: ‘It was the heat of the moment’: Sipho Ndlovu’s ex apologises again, says she caused irreparable damage to his name

The actor's ex-partner says she regrets opening the case.

Actor Sipho Ndlovu’s former partner, Thandeka Mhlanga, known as Shanice, has issued another public apology, saying she damaged his reputation.

Mhlanga laid a case against the former actor after alleging he had assaulted her when she went to his home following the end of their relationship in 2024.

Ndlovu denied the allegations at the time. He alleged that Mhlanga assaulted him after finding him with another woman and opened a countercase at the Douglasdale Police Station.

In a video shared on social media, Mhlanga apologised to Ndlovu and said she regretted opening the case.

“Hi guys, I’d like to speak about the incident that happened on the 15th of November 2024 between myself and Sipho Ndlovu. Firstly, I would like to apologise for opening a case against him. It was the heat of the moment.

“I’ve damaged his reputation. I’ve chosen to withdraw the case because I’ve caused unrepairable damage to his name and his image. I was upset with the way the relationship had ended, and I sincerely apologise to all his fans and his supporters for falsely accusing him, and I hope that we can find a way to put the past behind us and move forward,” she said.

Mhlanga’s earlier apology

The video follows a public apology Mhlanga issued in December 2024.

In the statement, she admitted that she had falsely accused Ndlovu of gender-based violence and physical assault and apologised to him, his family and supporters.

She also acknowledged that her actions may have harmed Ndlovu’s reputation.

“My actions not only impacted you personally but may have also cast a shadow on your name, your brand, and the trust others place in you. For this, I am deeply sorry.”