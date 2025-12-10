TV

‘I cried because I was constantly doubted’: Angel Ndlela on finding out she made the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip Africa’ cast

10 December 2025

Angel Ndlela

Reality TV star and businesswoman, Angel Ndlela. Picture: Supplied

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa has been streaming on Showmax for the past two weeks.

The South African cast includes Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela, and Jojo Robinson from Durban, alongside Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay from Johannesburg.

Joining them are Dr Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu from Nairobi, and Princess Jecoco and Mariam Timmer from Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Real Housewives star ‘Madam’ Evodia Mogase ready to make a reality TV return

Angel Ndlela on joining The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

Angel Ndlela, who starred in seasons four and five of Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban), said she was surprised when she received the call to join the show.

“I was on a flight to Durban from Polokwane when I received the call, about to take off. I was so shocked at how God’s grace can locate you for things I genuinely never saw coming,” she said.

“I cried because I’m one of the cast members who were constantly doubted in terms of ‘belonging’. Not that I’ve ever needed validation, but this was a stamp that I definitely belong in the world of Housewives.”

Speaking about filming the Ultimate Girls Trip, she said the overall energy on set as positive.

“Absolutely amazing. At no point was I nervous or anxious about meeting anyone; in fact, I made it a point that I would enjoy this to the fullest, not allowing anything to make me feel otherwise.”

Angel said she was intentional about how she wanted to show up this time compared with her previous RHODurban appearances.

“Season 4 of RHODurban, I came in hot. Season 5, I was a bit more reserved, but this time, I was myself fully. I owed it to myself to just be me.”

The reality star added that the show taught her a lot about herself.

“The show has taught me just how strong, resilient and funny I am. About other people, it has taught me that if you do not conform to the box they want to confine you in, they resort to cruelty, which again taught me that I can take it. I am strong like that,” Angel said.

Mixed reactions on social media

The show premiered on 6 December 2025, but some viewers have found it underwhelming compared with the previous season.

Two episodes in, the series has delivered little beyond arguments between cast members and reflections on scenes from their respective Real Housewives franchises.

Here’s how viewers have reacted to the show on X/Twitter so far:

