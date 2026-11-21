The long-awaited title from Rockstar Games eclipsed not only every previous video game release but also some of the world's most successful films

Grand Theft Auto VI has smashed every entertainment industry record in spectacular fashion, generating an unprecedented $3.79 billion (about R68 billion) in retail sales within just 24 hours of release and becoming the biggest launch of any entertainment product in history.

The long-awaited title from Rockstar Games has eclipsed not only every previous video game release but also some of the world’s most successful films, television franchises and music launches.

Millions sold

According to Rockstar Games, GTA VI sold an astonishing 32.5 million copies on its first day, nearly five times the opening-day performance of Grand Theft Auto V, which generated around $800 million when it launched in 2013.

The blockbuster success has already surpassed the entire theatrical earnings of Avengers: Endgame, which grossed approximately $2.9 billion worldwide during its cinema run and previously held the title of one of the most successful entertainment releases ever.

Rockstar founder and president Sam Houser hailed the overwhelming reception from gamers worldwide.

“We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world.”

Launch

The game launched on Thursday for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, triggering midnight queues, online countdowns and a wave of social media activity that reportedly outperformed discussion around this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Critics have been equally enthusiastic. GTA VI currently holds a near-perfect score of 99 on review aggregator Metacritic, with Rockstar claiming it has become the highest-rated video game ever released.

Reviews

Writing for The Verge, reviewer Andrew Webster praised the title’s quality, saying: “The game is so good that the outsize hype is the least interesting thing about it,” AFP reported.

One gamer who had the game weeks before its launch told The Citizen that it’s the best game he played this year so far.

“Grand Theft Auto VI surpassed my expectations. It’s combination of the world, storytelling, dynamic systems, characters, actions and adventure, that makes this a remarkable experience and raises the bar for what’s possible in open-world games.”

What’s it about?

Set in the fictional state of Leonida and the iconic Vice City, a modern reimagining of Florida-inspired locations, GTA VI follows protagonists Jason and Lucia as they navigate a sprawling criminal underworld filled with robberies, gang warfare and high-stakes drama.

Rockstar has pushed the boundaries of open-world gaming with meticulously detailed environments, dynamic characters, over 20 radio stations, podcasts, enhanced police systems and deeper gameplay mechanics that make the virtual world feel more alive than ever.

Development

The record-breaking launch follows more than eight years of development, multiple delays, and intense public scrutiny, including a damaging 2022 hack that leaked unreleased footage online.

Yet despite the setbacks, Rockstar has delivered what may become the defining entertainment release of the decade.

Grand Theft Auto VI pre-loading is now available for everyone who has pre-ordered. If you still have yet to pre-order, now’s the time to make sure you’re prepared for November 19: https://t.co/LUoPLobocD https://t.co/TLtJUSFBwN – Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 10, 2026

Music

Meanwhile, Johannesburg hosted a Grand Theft Auto VI-inspired launch event ahead of the highly anticipated game’s release, with Warner Music Africa bringing together gamers, artists, content creators and car enthusiasts for an exclusive preview of the official soundtrack.

The event showcased music from the 34-track album featuring global stars such as Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa and Cardi B, while also highlighting South African talent, with artists including Tyler ICU, DJ Lag, Kamo Mphela and Robot Boii featured on the game’s radio stations.

The celebration underscored South Africa’s growing influence on global music culture as GTA VI launched as one of the biggest entertainment releases in history.

With billions already generated in sales, eight Game Awards nominations, and millions of players flooding into Vice City, GTA VI has not only lived up to extraordinary expectations but also shattered them, redefining what success looks like in the global entertainment industry.

No official release is currently planned in Russia, China, Lebanon or Qatar.