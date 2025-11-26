TV

Mzansi Magic to air the never-seen-before ‘Uthando neS’thembu’ special

26 November 2025

The show will air on Friday, 5 December .

Musa Mseleku with his wives

Businessman and polygamist, Musa Mseleku with his wives. Picture: Supplied

Mzansi Magic is set to premiere a six-episode special of its reality show Uthando neS’thembu on Friday, 5 December at 8pm.

The special, titled Uthando neS’thembu: Uncut, will feature never-before-seen footage of the Mseleku family.

The show follows businessman Musa Mseleku and his four wives, now five, including MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe, MaKhumalo, and the newest wife, MaKhwela.

What to expect from ‘Uthando neS’thembu: Uncut’

According to Mzansi Magic, Uthando neS’thembu: Uncut will offer more than unseen footage.

It will feature “raw emotions and real conversations”, with each episode focusing on a major storyline.

These include MaYeni’s personal confessions, Musa and MaKhumalo’s increasingly strained relationship, tension among the wives, and Musa’s efforts to preserve his family.

Mzansi Magic introduced viewers to the Mseleku family in May 2017, when the first season of Uthando neS’thembu premiered.

Eight seasons later, audiences have followed their journey of transformation and growth.

The channel said the special takes the family’s openness “to a whole new level.”

Uthando neS’thembu: Uncut airs on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, at 8pm on 5 December.

