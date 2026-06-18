‘I don’t care if people compare my husband to Jonasi,’ declares MaCele Mseleku as she weighs in on ‘The Polygamist’

In a candid TikTok live, MaCele Mseleku declared that she does not care if people compare her husband to Jonasi Gomora from 'The Polygamist'.

In a recent TikTok live session, reality TV star MaCele Mseleku joined her sister-wife Samke Khwela for a candid conversation about the popular Netflix polygamy drama taking the world by storm, The Polygamist.

When asked for her thoughts on the show, MaCele described it as highly educational for both men and women.

She focused particularly on the storyline involving Joyce (played by Gugu Gumede) and Jonasi (played by Sdumo Mtshali), using it as a teaching moment for wives.

According to MaCele, Joyce’s actions in The Polygamist highlight an important lesson: men don’t like constant arguments and prefer peace in their homes.

“Women should learn from Joyce and Jonasi that if you nag a man, he will leave or stray,” she said.

The Uthando Nes’Thembu matriarch pointed out that Jonasi sought peace at Essie’s township home despite living in a mansion with Joyce, emphasising how crucial she believes a calm environment is for many men.

She went further, advising women to truly know their husbands before marriage. “If your husband likes women and liked them when you met and then married him, what makes you think he will change later on?”

Unbothered by comparisons

Throughout, MaCele remained direct and unapologetic. She openly declared that she doesn’t care if people screen-record her comments or repost them online.

Most notably, when addressing potential criticism, MaCele stated clearly that she does not care if people compare her husband to Jonasi – because she knows they are not the same.

Lessons for men too

While MaCele was firm with the women’s side of the story, she also had strong words for men in polygamous marriages. She criticised Jonasi for oppressing Joyce by refusing to let her leave when she wanted out.

She additionally called out men who fail to extend proper care and duty to their children, noting how actions in these marriages often hurt the kids most – as seen with the character Mpume.

MaCele’s comments have sparked discussion online, with many praising her honesty while others debate her perspectives on polygamy and marital dynamics.

Interview | The cast of ‘The Polygamist’ talks to The Citizen