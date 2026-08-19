Siphesihle Vazi joins ‘Amalanga Awafani’ as Dr Thokozane Jobe, Reginald Gumede returns

Vazi plays the confident, ambitious and determined Dr Jobe.

SABC1 drama series Amalanga Awafani has introduced a new character and is bringing back a familiar face.

Actor Siphesihle Vazi joins the cast as Dr Thokozane Jobe, while Melusi Yeni returns as Reginald Gumede.

Yeni returns to the series on Wednesday, 19 August, as Reginald, a character previously believed to be dead.

His return raises questions about what happened to him and where he has been. He also returns to the lives of his son and the Dumas, bringing old tensions back.

Siphesihle Vazi joins Amalanga Awafani

Vazi joins the series on Monday, 24 August, as Dr Jobe. The character initially enters Stha’s life as her doctor before their relationship develops.

Dr Jobe is described as confident, ambitious and determined to remain in control.

Speaking about joining Amalanga Awafani, Vazi said he was blessed to be part of the SABC1 family.

“I’ve been incredibly blessed to grow within the SABC1 family, from my Selimathunzi days, to producing my own show She Is DJ, and now joining one of the most loved shows on the channel,” he said.

Vazi said the character’s storyline addresses parental and step-parent rights.

“I’m excited to be part of a storyline that can entertain but also educate and hopefully start meaningful conversations in South African homes,” he said.

Vazi also thanked Stained Glass for giving him the role.

“I’ve wanted to be part of the Stained Glass family for the longest time, and 11 years later, it finally happened. Some things really are worth the wait,” he said.

A season about second chances

Season 2 follows former Maskandi stars and millionaires Sabelo and his twin, Thembi, after they lose everything in Nquthu and are forced to start again in Johannesburg.

The series continues to explore the challenges of rebuilding their lives.

Sabelo is also trying to revive his music career and repair his relationship with Kenosi. Stha’s growing celebrity profile is pushing her to pursue bigger ambitions.

Meanwhile, Sugarbasin’s choices continue to put his family at risk, while the Dumas face secrets from their past.

Amalanga Awafani airs Monday to Friday at 6.30pm on SABC1. It is also available on the SABC Plus app.