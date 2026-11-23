Tuiskoms returns to Netflix on 8 December, with Amalia Uys and Armand Aucamp reprising their roles alongside new cast members.

Love, family and the complicated search for belonging are once again at the heart of Tuiskoms, as the popular Afrikaans drama returns to Netflix for its second season.

The new season promises familiar faces, fresh relationships and difficult decisions as the close-knit community navigates unexpected changes.

Following the events of Tuiskoms Season 1, wedding bells are ringing for Fleur (Amalia Uys) and Werner (Armand Aucamp). However, an unexpected pregnancy threatens to turn their carefully laid plans upside down, forcing the couple to reconsider what the future might look like.

Amalia Uys as Fleur in Tuiskoms S2. Picture: Netflix, Supplied

Their story is just one of several unfolding in the picturesque coastal backdrop of Wilderness in the Western Cape. Unresolved issues from the past and new beginnings will challenge the residents’ understanding of love, forgiveness and family.

New faces join the ‘Tuiskoms’ cast

(L to R) Melissa de Vries as Letitia, Zane Meas as Martin in Tuiskoms S2. Picture: Supplied, Netflix

Season 2 also welcomes two new additions to the ensemble, with Clint Brink and Kim Syster joining the series as Brendon and Amy.

Their arrival brings a different dynamic to the community, introducing new connections and adding complications to existing relationships.

Amy’s return to Wilderness is particularly significant, as the prodigal daughter comes home seeking redemption. Her arrival, alongside the unexpected news affecting Fleur’s family, sets the stage for a season in which the meaning of home and second chances will be put to the test.

A familiar ensemble returns

Clint Brink as Brendon in Tuiskoms S2. Picture: Supplied, Netflix

Alongside Uys and Aucamp, the upcoming season of Tuiskoms features an impressive ensemble of South African acting talent.

Returning cast members include Zane Meas, Pierre van Pletzen, Melissa de Vries, Jane de Wet, Cantona James, Jana Malan and Joshua Eady, while newcomer Adri-Jo Waterboer also joins the cast.

The series follows Fleur, a grieving widow and chef whose life is turned upside down after losing her restaurant and home. Following a viral incident, she returns to her hometown of Wilderness with her daughter to rebuild her life and find a sense of belonging.

(L to R) Armand Aucamp as Werner, Amalia Uys as Fleur in Tuiskoms S2. Picture: Supplied, Netflix

The first season also featured the late Michelle Botes as Fleur’s mother and confidante. Botes was posthumously recognised at the 19th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in March 2026, winning Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama for her performance. Uys was also nominated in the Best Actress in a TV Drama category.

When does ‘Tuiskoms’ Season 2 premiere on Netflix?

Produced by Infinity Films, Tuiskoms was created by Louis Pretorius and Albert Snyman, who also serve as executive producers. Pretorius is the series’ writer, with Nina Swart directing.

Tuiskoms season 2 will premiere on Netflix on 8 December 2026 and consists of six episodes.

With familiar characters facing unfamiliar circumstances and new arrivals bringing their own stories to Wilderness, the series looks set to explore what it really means to come home.