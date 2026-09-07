WATCH: Tumisho Masha unmasked as Leopard on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’

Leopard was the first mask introduced to viewers in Season 3.

Tumisho Masha was revealed as Leopard on the latest episode of The Masked Singer South Africa.

The South African Film and Television Awards-winning actor is known for his roles in television dramas including The Wild, Isidingo and Saints and Sinners. He has also appeared in international productions, including Drum, Catch a Fire and Beyond Borders, which starred Angelina Jolie.

Detectives struggle to identify Leopard

Leopard was the first Mask introduced to viewers in Season 3.

His clue package included a reference to being recognised “at home and beyond”. Other clues pointed to music, including a music award displayed on a shelf.

The clues led the detective panel to several musicians rather than an actor.

In the quarter-final, Leopard performed John Legend’s A Good Night.

Host Mpho Popps then brought back the “Cluenundrum”, a challenge introduced in the previous season. The detectives were given the letters C-A-L-E-H-I-M to decode.

Sithelo Shozi solved the clue as “Michael”.

J’Something connected it to Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror. He also noted Leopard’s previous performance of Justin Timberlake’s Mirrors.

The clues led J’Something to the isiZulu word “isibuko”, meaning mirror. He concluded that Leopard was Sjava, a musician he had previously guessed.

Somizi Mhlongo believed Leopard was actor S’dumo Mtshali, who plays Jonas in The Polygamist.

Shozi, however, correctly identified Leopard as Masha.

Guest detective Jason Goliath, who replaced Skhumba Hlophe for the episode, guessed radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo before later changing his answer to DJ Sabby.

Leopard eliminated in the Danger Zone

After the performances, Leopard faced Chopsticks in the Danger Zone.

The audience ultimately saved Chopsticks, resulting in Leopard’s elimination.

Masha later explained the meaning behind the mirror clues, saying they represented self-reflection after spending years in the entertainment industry.

“It’s all about staying true to yourself as things change. I always have to look at myself in the mirror to keep going,” he said.

The rebroadcast of the episode airs on Thursday at 21:00 on SABC 1 and Friday at 13.30 on SABC 2.