‘Top Billing’ to make a long-awaited return with reunion special [VIDEO]

S3 will air the show's exclusive reunion later this month.

South Africa’s lifestyle television show Top Billing is set to return in March next year.

Before then, S3 will air the show’s exclusive reunion on 27 November at 7 pm.

The glamorous reunion was held this week at Tintswalo Atlantic hotel in Hout Bay, Cape Town. The evening celebrated the show’s legacy and the return of the new season.

Speaking about the comeback, Bradley van den Berg, COO of Cardova, said the revival will connect with audiences across multiple platforms.

“Top Billing’s return is only made possible by the strong interest from advertising partners and brands that see the power of having an association with Top Billing and with S3.

‘We’re looking forward to bringing the brand back not only on TV but also digitally — expanding on the show’s strong social media presence and connecting with audiences wherever and however they consume content,” he said.

What to expect from Top Billing’s reunion special

The reunion special will bring together presenters Ryle De Morny, Jonathan Boynton-Lee and Fezile Mkhize, alongside former hosts Basetsana Kumalo and Michael Mol, executive producer Patience Stevens, and other notable figures from South Africa’s entertainment and creative industries.

The special will also feature the presenters exploring four South African beaches — Nature’s Valley, Kraal Baai, Boulders Beach and Camps Bay — showcasing the country’s coastal treasures.

Top Billing aired for 27 years from 1992 to 2019. Until its final episode, it was South Africa’s longest-running entertainment and lifestyle show and considered a flagship programme for S3.

Reflecting on Top Billing’s history, Stevens said the show has come far.

“From the very first broadcast done in a tiny edit suite at the SABC to filming in the most magnificent houses in the country and indeed the world, reflecting the best of South African talent in design, architecture, art, fashion, travel, entertainment and sport.

“It is wonderful to be back and to once again promote South Africa and South Africans to the world.”

