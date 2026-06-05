[REVIEW] ‘Masters of the Universe’ opens in SA: colourful, campy and entertaining [VIDEO]

The movie is directed with flair and ambition, embracing its '80s roots.

The long‑awaited Masters of the Universe revival arrives with dazzling spectacle, nostalgic energy, a dash of comedy and a cast determined to breathe new life into Eternia.

Masters of the Universe is expected to open in cinemas across South Africa on Friday.

Modernity

The movie is directed with flair and ambition, embracing its ’80s roots while attempting to modernise the franchise for a new generation.

Many kids were glued to their television sets watching He-Man, and while previous film star Dolph Lundgren was entertaining, the new Masters of the Universe brought a breath of fresh air

Adam

At the centre is Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam, delivering a surprisingly grounded performance. Adam is insecure, conflicted, and relatable, a refreshing departure from the invincible hero archetype.

Adam spent the last 15 years in Oklahoma City and has in no way adapted to the world around him. He still tells everyone he’s from another planet and personally knows superheroes named “Ram Man” and “Fisto.”

Eternia

Adam can’t return to Eternia until he finds a magic sword, a sword he finally finds inside a comic book shop, wielded by a superhero statue which looks suspiciously like He-Man.

It was particularly enjoyable to watch Adam in a modern-day environment in the real world before returning to Eternia to battle the evil Skeletor played by Jared Leto.

Skeletor

Skeletor is pure theatrical menace, campy, sinister, and often entertaining.

It was refreshing to watch Skeletor’s shenanigans, which is a far cry from the more serious monsters in other hero movies.

Supporting turns from Idris Elba as Duncan or Man in Arms and Camila Mendes as Teela add gravitas and spark, while Alison Brie and others round out a strong ensemble.

Battle

Visually, the film is a triumph. Eternia bursts with colour, scale, and imaginative design. Battle sequences are choreographed with energy, and the transformation of Adam into He‑Man is a highlight that fans have long awaited.

For those who love the previous version of yesteryear, nostalgia is woven throughout, with nods to the original animated series and toy line, yet the film never shies away from humour or self‑awareness.

But…

Where Masters of the Universe falters is in its storytelling. The screenplay juggles too many themes: self‑worth, leadership, masculinity, and trauma, without fully developing them.

At over two hours, pacing becomes uneven. I found that the film feels too long for what it tries to do.

While fans have praised it as “insanely good” and a “must‑watch,” critical reception has been mixed, with some reviews calling it average and unfocused.

Entertaining

However, the Masters of the Universe is a movie that the whole family can watch. In my case, my kids did not know who He-Man or the Master of the Universe was because they grew up in the new era of Marvel and DC Comics heroes.

Ultimately, Masters of the Universe succeeds as a nostalgic spectacle and a fun adventure, but it stops short of being a definitive epic.

For longtime fans, it’s a colourful, camp‑infused return to Eternia; for newcomers, it’s an uneven but entertaining fantasy ride.

Verdict

Masters of the Universe is worth watching for the visuals, performances, and nostalgia, but don’t expect flawless storytelling; it’s entertaining and provides a few laughs.