Tyla joins Toy Story 5 as ‘Inflatable Flamingo’ in exclusive Sub-Saharan African cameo

Grammy Award-winning South African superstar Tyla makes her Disney voice acting debut in the Sub-Saharan African version of Toy Story 5.

South Africa’s own Tyla is heading to infinity and beyond. Disney and Pixar have announced the Grammy Award-winning global superstar will join the voice cast of Toy Story 5 in an exclusive cameo role for Sub-Saharan audiences, with the film set to open in cinemas on 19 June 2026.

The Water hitmaker voices Inflatable Flamingo in the region-specific version of the film, marking her debut as a Disney voice actress and making her the first African artist to bring a character to life in the beloved franchise.

“Toy Story has been such a special part of my childhood, so being part of this film is a full-circle moment for me. I’m incredibly excited for audiences to experience it and it means so much to know that African viewers will hear an African voice bringing one of these beloved characters to life,” Tyla said in a statement.

The practice of region-specific cameo casting is not unique to the Sub-Saharan release. The UK version of Toy Story 5 features broadcaster Siân Welby in the same Inflatable Flamingo role, alongside radio presenter Jordan North as Garden Gnome.

Major voice talent

Tyla joins a star-studded returning cast that includes Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie.

Conan O’Brien joins the franchise as Smarty Pants, a toilet-training tech toy, while Greta Lee voices Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device who serves as the film’s central antagonist. Tony Hale returns as Forky.

Grammy Award-winner Tyla voices ‘Inflatable Flamingo’ in the Sub-Saharan African version of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, opening in cinemas on 19 June 2026. Picture: Supplied: Disney

The film’s central conflict pits the beloved analogue toy gang against the encroachment of electronic devices in children’s lives – what director Andrew Stanton has described as “toy meets tech”.

In Toy Story 5, Lilypad arrives in Bonnie’s life with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for her kid, forcing Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang to confront their most unexpected challenge yet.

The film is directed by Academy Award-winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, with Lindsey Collins serving as producer. Stanton and Harris co-wrote the screenplay. Franchise composer Randy Newman returns to score the film – his fifth Toy Story feature.

Grammy Award-winner Tyla voices ‘Inflatable Flamingo’ in the Sub-Saharan African version of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, opening in cinemas on 19 June 2026. Picture: Supplied: Disney

Toy Story 5 had its world premiere in Los Angeles on 9 June 2026 and opens in cinemas in South Africa and across Sub-Saharan Africa on 19 June 2026.