Here are the artists joining American star Mariah the Scientist at WAV concert in Cape Town

The festival has announced second wave of artists for Cape Town debut.

WAV Festival, presented by Afro Nation, has announced a new group of artists joining its inaugural edition in Cape Town on 2 January 2026.

The festival said the additions reflect its vision for the future of R&B, soul and African diasporic music.

Set against Cape Town’s landscape, the festival aims to connect local and international artists.

Organisers described it as “an immersive celebration that connects international and local talent on one stage, reimagining how culture is experienced, shared and elevated on the African continent.”

ALSO READ: Major League DJz turn up the volume on Kenyan promoters amid gig dispute

WAV Festival line-up

The new artists join previously announced headliner Mariah the Scientist and Kelvin Momo.

Artists joining the line-up include British-Colombian singer Sasha Keable and South African performers Langa Mavuso, Lia Butler, Xowiè and Shekhinah. Other acts include Manana, Nanette, Kujenga and the Strictly Soul Hour featuring Akio and Yandani.

Tickets selling fast

Golden Circle passes are sold out, and General Access passes are 90% sold.

WAV Festival is produced by The Malachite Group and Africa Creative Agency.

Organisers said the festival draws on “decades of expertise in culture, talent and transformative experiences”, citing Malachite’s experience with Afro Nation in Portugal, Miami, Detroit and Ghana.

NOW READ: Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Olivia Yacé resigns: ‘I must remain true to my values’