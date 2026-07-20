Zee Nxumalo and Mörda light up Fifa World Cup final watch party

Spain was crowned 2026 Fifa World Cup champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final.

Carling Black Label brought football and music together at a Fifa World Cup final viewing experience held at Ethiopia event venue in Midrand on Sunday.

The entertainment line-up included Zee Nxumalo, DJ Stokie, Mörda, Lastborn, Kitchen Mess and other performers.

DJ Stokie, Lastborn, Bandros, Julian Gomez and Kitchen Mess entertained fans with DJ sets before kick-off. Mörda and Zee Nxumalo closed the event, with Nxumalo performing her hit songs Mali, Rato Laka and Ngisakuthanda.

Spain win 2026 Fifa World Cup

Spain was crowned 2026 Fifa World Cup champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final.

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who also attended the event, reflected on his tournament predictions.

Khune had initially backed France to win the tournament before shifting his support to Argentina following France’s elimination.

“France has African DNA in them. So I believed they were going to make Africa proud, as much as they are from Europe,” he told The Citizen ahead of the match.

“The three teams that I chose were France to take the World Cup, but they were knocked out. I have Spain and I have Argentina still in it. These are the two teams that I anticipated.”

Khune said he believed Argentina would win because the team had experience lifting the trophy.

“Today, I say Argentina should take it tonight. The reason why I’m saying that is they have everything to take the World Cup because they’ve won it before and they know what it takes to win it. Yes, Spain has inexperienced players, but yet they worked hard to get to the final.”

The viewing experience formed part of South African Breweries’ (SAB) World Cup fan activations, which were held at selected fixtures throughout the tournament.

SAB marketing vice-president Vaughan Croeser previously said the company had identified key fixtures to create opportunities for supporters to enjoy football together.

“There’s a lot going on in the world, right? And I think it’s a moment to enjoy this game that we love, enjoy a beer, and to do so also in a responsible way because that’s the only way to do it,” he said.

SAB hosted several fan viewing experiences during the tournament, combining live entertainment with public screenings of key matches.